Health

St. Luke's remodels Superior's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center

The $125,000 project installed new equipment, a new nurses' station and expanded the services to include interventional pain management.

A group of people stand together while a woman cuts a red ribbon with a big pair of scissors
People from St. Luke's and the Superior Chamber of Commerce celebrate the remodeled St. Luke's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center with a ribbon cutting March 13.
Contributed / St. Luke's
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
March 13, 2023 04:27 PM

SUPERIOR — St. Luke's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center has undergone a $125,000 remodel project that gave the facility a cosmetic update and installed a new nurses' station and new equipment and monitors.

In addition, the outpatient surgery center is now offering interventional pain management procedures. Pain management is available for chronic, acute and cancer-related pain with individualized recommendations for therapy, medication or lifestyle changes to target specific symptoms of a condition. According to St. Luke's, the service is in high demand among its patients.

The St. Luke's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center performs endoscopies; colonoscopies; cataract and eye surgeries; orthopedic procedures for carpal tunnel syndrome; gastrointestinal procedures; and now interventional pain procedures. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the center's updates.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
