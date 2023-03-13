St. Luke's remodels Superior's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center

SUPERIOR — St. Luke's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center has undergone a $125,000 remodel project that gave the facility a cosmetic update and installed a new nurses' station and new equipment and monitors.

In addition, the outpatient surgery center is now offering interventional pain management procedures. Pain management is available for chronic, acute and cancer-related pain with individualized recommendations for therapy, medication or lifestyle changes to target specific symptoms of a condition. According to St. Luke's, the service is in high demand among its patients.

The St. Luke's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center performs endoscopies; colonoscopies; cataract and eye surgeries; orthopedic procedures for carpal tunnel syndrome; gastrointestinal procedures; and now interventional pain procedures. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the center's updates.