St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic reopens in Cub Foods

DULUTH — St. Luke's has reopened its QCare Express Clinic in Cub Foods. The walk-in clinic closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Luke’s QCare will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic accepts walk-in patients with minor health concerns, including:



Allergies/hay fever

Cold and flu symptoms

Earache

Minor rashes

Pink eye

Shingles

Sinus pressure

Sore throat/strep throat

Upper respiratory infections

Urinary tract infections

It is covered by most insurance. To learn more, visit slhduluth.com/QCare .