St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic reopens in Cub Foods
The Duluth clinic opened Thursday. It closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
DULUTH — St. Luke's has reopened its QCare Express Clinic in Cub Foods. The walk-in clinic closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Luke’s QCare will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic accepts walk-in patients with minor health concerns, including:
- Allergies/hay fever
- Cold and flu symptoms
- Earache
- Minor rashes
- Pink eye
- Shingles
- Sinus pressure
- Sore throat/strep throat
- Upper respiratory infections
- Urinary tract infections
It is covered by most insurance. To learn more, visit slhduluth.com/QCare .
