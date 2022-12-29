99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic reopens in Cub Foods

The Duluth clinic opened Thursday. It closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Wells Fargo branch inside Cub Foods
The St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic is open again at Duluth's Cub Foods.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 10:53 AM
DULUTH — St. Luke's has reopened its QCare Express Clinic in Cub Foods. The walk-in clinic closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Luke’s QCare will be open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic accepts walk-in patients with minor health concerns, including:

  • Allergies/hay fever
  • Cold and flu symptoms
  • Earache
  • Minor rashes
  • Pink eye
  • Shingles
  • Sinus pressure
  • Sore throat/strep throat
  • Upper respiratory infections
  • Urinary tract infections

It is covered by most insurance. To learn more, visit slhduluth.com/QCare .

By Staff reports
