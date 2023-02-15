99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health
St. Luke's new OB-GYN clinic to open Monday in Lakeview building

The $5.2 million project includes nearly 16,000 square feet on the building's third floor with more exam, ultrasound and procedure rooms and a new lab.

People taking a tour of a new clinic in Duluth.
Registered nurse Lindsay Ekstrom, left, describes the waiting area while conducting a tour of the new St. Luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab in Duluth Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
February 15, 2023 08:34 AM
DULUTH — Exactly one year after announcing its plans to invest in a new space for its Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, St. Luke's debuted the nearly 16,000-square-foot space Tuesday afternoon.

St. Luke's will begin seeing patients on the third floor of the Lakeview Building, 1001 E. Superior St., on Monday.

Woman smiling while standing near the windows in the waiting area of a clinic
Dr. Jennifer Boyle, a obstetrician-gynecologist for St. Luke's, pictured in the waiting area of the new St. Luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab in Duluth on Tuesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dr. Jennifer Boyle, who has been an OB-GYN at St. Luke's for 17 years, said the new clinic was delayed a few years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's been something the hospital system has needed for a long time.

"When I first interviewed, I asked strengths and weaknesses of this group, and the woman that I was talking with said, 'Well, one of our weaknesses is we don't have enough space,'" Boyle said. "And that was in 2005. So we know that we've outgrown our space, and we've added more physicians and other providers to our group, so we really just outgrew out footprint."

Woman on motions with hands as woman on right looks into a device.
Health
ALSO READ: St. Luke's driving rehabilitation aims to keep drivers, community roads safe
The driving rehabilitation program tests patients to ensure they're safe to continue behind the wheel, and can determine if they need occupational therapy or to retire from driving.
February 11, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

The new clinic is twice as large as the previous home in the lower level of the Northland Medical Center. It has 24 exam rooms — an increase of nine rooms — plus two lactation rooms; more procedure and ultrasound rooms; a non-stress testing room; and a private space for fertility care and families experiencing loss. The new Lakeview Lab is also located on the floor.

Several exam rooms are designed for families if patients bring their partner, children or strollers. All exam rooms are larger than the previous clinic's. The new clinic also has numerous bathrooms and designated rooms for mothers.

Ultrasound room in a new clinic in Duluth.
One of the ultrasound rooms at the new St. Luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

It was originally estimated to cost $4.5 million, but the price tag increased to $5.2 million due to construction costs, according to St. Luke's media marketing specialist Melissa Burlaga.

Boyle said the St. Luke's staff will continue to provide state-of-the-art care in the new clinic, noting St. Luke's was certified by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine in December.

The layout, which is brighter and more open than the basement clinic, is more welcoming and easier for patients to navigate.

Waiting area of the current clinic in Duluth that will be replaced.
A visitor sits in the waiting area of the current obstetrics and gynecology clinic at St. Luke's in Duluth on Tuesday. The new clinic, located on the third floor of the Lakeview Building, will open Monday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The outside of a building in Duluth where a clinic is located.
The St. Luke's Lakeview Building, 1001 E. Superior St. The new St. Luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab is located on the third floor.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"We're moving on up!" Boyle said. "We were in the basement of a building before, so having windows is like, a huge thing. Just to be above ground feels really good."

Lindsay Ekstrom, a registered nurse in St. Luke's Birthing Center, said the more comfortable space will be beneficial to both patients and staff.

"Honestly, I'm so happy for the staff," Ekstrom said. "Five years ago we got the big remodel at the birthing center, and the feeling is just so much better for staff morale. I'm so happy for the doctors here to be able to have this view. It's a million-percent change."

The new Lakeview Lab on the third floor has a separate waiting room from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, and will serve all patients in the Lakeview building.

Waiting area at a new clinic in Duluth.
Chairs and circle designs in the wall help decorate the waiting area of the new St. Luke's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic and Lakeview Lab.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s great to share with our patients what our new home has to offer,” St. Luke’s Director of Women’s & Children’s Services Lori Swanson said in a news release. “It’s been a passion project for our team, and we’re glad that we were able to make it happen with the support of local contractors, suppliers and artists.”

Johnson Wilson Constructors led the construction of the clinic, which was designed by DSGW Architecture. The clinic is furnished with Duluth Type & Business Furniture products and decorated with art by Tin Cup Design of Duluth.

The third floor of the Lakeview building previously housed the physical therapy gym, which is now located at St. Luke's 9th Avenue Suites.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
