Health

St. Luke's earns perfect score on infant nutrition survey

The hospital's practices and policies for newborn breastfeeding, education, support and staff skills were higher than the state and national averages.

Woman holds her baby.
Kayli Nolt looks at her baby, Malcolm, along with her husband, Charles, at St. Luke's in Duluth on Tuesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — For the third time in a row, St. Luke’s Birthing Center has received a perfect score on a national survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey is open to all hospitals in the nation with maternity services. While both the national average and Minnesota state average for 2022 was a score of 81, St. Luke’s received a perfect score of 100.

The survey, conducted every two years, asks hospitals questions about postpartum care for mothers and infants, including feeding practices, rooming-in, education and support after discharge. The survey places a high value on breastfeeding and keeping infants in the same room with their mothers. In Minnesota, 55 of 81 eligible hospitals participated in the 2022 survey.

Baby being held.
Baby Malcolm is held by his father, Charles Nolt, at St. Luke's on Tuesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

At St. Luke’s, which has received a score of 100 since the biennial survey’s current form was designed in 2018, a high value is placed on breastfeeding education and practices. All St. Luke’s birthing center nurses and staff receive lactation training and competency assessments so they can help mothers with whatever needs they have in order to breastfeed after birth.

While for some mothers, breastfeeding comes easily, others may struggle. Breastfeeding can be especially difficult for babies who are born early.

During prenatal care appointments, mothers with higher risks like hypertension or gestational diabetes are given hand expression kits to collect colostrum to bring with them when they go into labor. If there are problems with breastfeeding initially after birth, St. Luke’s has several methods to help mothers express colostrum to feed to newborns, according to Jen Nylund, a registered nurse and lactation specialist at St. Luke’s.

“We might have to bring in a hospital pump and have the mom do a little bit of pumping, or we help them with hand-expressing,” Nylund said. “Just some way to get some of that colostrum and early milk into that baby. It’s kind of individual for what’s going on in that situation.”

Kayli Nolt, who gave birth to her first child, Malcolm, on June 5, knew breastfeeding was important to her for both the health benefits and for the bonding time it would provide her with her son. She said she feels lucky that Malcolm took naturally to breastfeeding right away, and so far the only difficulty she’s had has been one most new parents experience — adjusting to waking up so frequently at night to feed him.

“What I’ve noticed now that I didn’t realize before is it just kind of slows you down, and it’s nice to just spend some more quality time with him,” Nolt said. “They grow up so fast right now, so to just be able to have all the snuggles and feel really close to him is really special.”

Woman talks to married couple holding their baby.
Charles and Kayli Nolt hold their baby, Malcolm, as they listen to lactation specialist Tiffanie Bettencourt, left, in the Aftercare Clinic.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Nolt and her husband, Charles, said the support at St. Luke’s before, during and after Malcolm’s birth has been incredibly valuable to them.

“We felt extremely well-supported here,” Charles Nolt said. “Our experience as a whole — the classes that we took before, the birth and labor process, the AfterCare, even the two days we stayed here after Kayli gave birth — it was amazing. The staff were super supportive and we felt really lucky.”

The Nolts participated in a lactation class that helped Kayli know what to expect and the proper methods of breastfeeding.

“That was really helpful. I did it about six weeks before Malcolm was born,” Kayli Nolt said. “She really focused on a proper latch, so that was the one thing, the first time I breastfed him, that I knew what to do.”

Education that St. Luke’s offers that is highly rated by the CDC’s Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey includes teaching techniques for both breastfeeding and formula feeding depending on the mother’s preferences, recognizing feeding cues, and educating about the potential risks of using artificial nipples and formula.

Because some mothers have difficulty breastfeeding, St. Luke’s partners with the Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies to coordinate breast milk donations. The program helps medically vulnerable babies get access to safely pasteurized donor milk when their mothers’ supply is low or unavailable. Donors are screened by the milk bank.

Nylund also praised St. Louis County's public health nurses for their lactation support and Women, Infants & Children services. Nylund said she makes sure to connect mothers who qualify for WIC with those services as an additional support when they leave the hospital.

St. Luke’s is in the process of getting recertified as a Baby Friendly Hospital, an initiative from the World Health Organization and UNICEF that supports putting breastfeeding at the forefront of medical priority for mothers and infants.

Nylund said within the last decade, St. Luke’s has changed its practices from keeping most infants in a nursery to now keeping them in the room with their mother. In this model, most visits from providers and labs happen in that room, so there is less time the mother and baby are separated. According to the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey, only 29% of the Minnesota survey participants use this practice.

Woman talks to married couple holding their baby.
Charles and Kayli Nolt hold their baby, Malcolm, as they listen to lactation specialist Tiffanie Bettencourt.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“We just did a lot more medically driven practices and now it’s much more patient-driven,” Nylund said.

One of the biggest ways St. Luke’s provides that patient care is through its AfterCare Clinic, a free service for parents after they leave the birthing center. They will schedule a return appointment one to three days after their hospital discharge to meet with a nurse and discuss how things at home have been going and answer any questions the parent or parents may have.

The Nolts said the nurses at St. Luke’s were helpful because they provided care for Malcolm after his birth, but they also gave the new parents some space to figure things out naturally while still in the hospital. However, they realized they still had many more things to learn on their own when they got home, and they returned to AfterCare with several questions for the nurse.

Woman talks in hospital guest room.
St. Luke's lactation specialist Jen Nylund talks about the care they provide.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“You have a full support team while he’s in the hospital, so you don’t even think about how he’s breathing, or they’re swaddling him for you, and then you’re on your own,” Kayli Nolt said.

Other aspects of the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey included whether newborns have at least an hour of skin-to-skin contact after birth; whether the hospital pays market price for formula; and whether there is a direct observation of a successful feeding before hospital discharge.

Details about the survey and state and national scores are available at cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/mpinc/index.htm.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
