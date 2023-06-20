Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Seizure detection devices now covered by Minnesota medical assistance

The devices have been life-changing for people with epilepsy, like Tabbie King, 16, of Duluth.

A wrist wearing a black watch with a large circle on the face
Tabbie King's Embrace2 seizure detection watch.
Contributed / Kaytee King
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 11:14 AM

DULUTH — Seizure detection devices are now covered by medical assistance as a result of Minnesota’s Health and Human Services appropriations omnibus bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

For people who experience recurring seizures, like Tabbie King, 16, of Duluth, these devices have been lifesaving and life-changing.

King was diagnosed with epilepsy at the end of 2022. Her mother, Kaytee King, said the second half of last year was extremely difficult for her family as they were constantly in and out of doctor’s offices trying to get answers for why Tabbie was having what Kaytee recognized as seizures. Tabbie’s electroencephalography, or EEG, tests that measure electrical activity in the brain were showed nothing unusual.

“It was just a hard time from August to December,” Kaytee King said. “It was just a headache getting a scrip from the doctor. It was like they didn’t believe me.”

The Kings needed a prescription from a doctor to keep Tabbie’s seizure detection device, the Embrace2. The waterproof smartwatch can detect movement from a seizure and send alerts and Tabbie’s location to designated contacts.

But because her EEGs weren’t detecting anything to diagnose Tabbie with epilepsy, she continued to have what were then only medically considered non-epileptic behavioral episodes. Her first episode was in early August. She had a second one about 20 days later, then had two more in September. Then she began to experience them in clusters, where she’d have two to four episodes a day every week or so.

In December, the Kings ended up at the Children’s Minnesota hospital in the Twin Cities, where Tabbie was finally diagnosed with epilepsy. Kaytee said the ordeal was traumatic for them because not only did they have to experience Tabbie’s seizure episodes, but also had to relive them when explaining them to so many doctors in Duluth and the Twin Cities. Kaytee said she still gets emotional when remembering the moment they were finally validated that Tabbie had been having seizures.


It is a significant victory for individuals living with epilepsy and their families, and for Minnesota as a whole. The inclusion of seizure detection devices under Medicaid coverage squarely targets the issue of health equity for our most vulnerable neighbors.
Glen Lloyd, CEO and executive director, Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota

With Tabbie’s diagnosis of epilepsy with tonic-clonic, or grand mal, seizures, she was able to get prescriptions for both the medication to prevent seizures and the seizure detection device.

“I can’t physically come to my mom and tell her that I’m having a seizure because I just straight-up black out,” Tabbie King said. “With the Embrace, it has really changed. She (Kaytee) has told me she’s had sleepless nights worrying about me and stuff, but I was really worried, too. Before I even got the Embrace, I was walking around school worrying, 'If I’m going to have a seizure now, who’s going to be there to help me?'"

Despite the joy of finally having answers and help, the Kings still struggled from the aftermath of searching for a diagnosis. Tabbie missed many days of school, and money was tight from medical appointments and travel, paying for the prescriptions and Kaytee being out of work to care for her daughter.

“I had to pay for everything out of pocket,” Kaytee said. “I was out of work for weeks. I had to go to Children’s hospital for 10 days to get her tested and so that put me behind, because that’s two weeks of work that I missed.”

The Embrace2 cost about $250 before taxes, but also requires a subscription for the services that costs an additional $200 a year. It must be used with a smartphone, which uses an app that can track activity and medication, and will use the cell signal to send alerts during seizures.

While the Kings said the cost of the device has been well worth it for their peace of mind, it wasn’t easy for them to afford.

Under the new legislation, medical supplies and equipment like the seizure detection device will be covered by medical assistance in Minnesota. According to the bill, the devices are covered if deemed medically appropriate and approved by a health care provider. The devices must be FDA-approved and used for detecting seizures, recording data and/or notifying caregivers for medical response. Subscriptions for the technology services would also be covered.

Minnesota is the first state to cover these devices under Medicaid. The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota was a strong advocate for the seizure detection device bill during the legislative session, stating in a news release that it is a “groundbreaking” step.

"We are elated to witness the passing of this bill — the first of its kind in the nation,” said Glen Lloyd, CEO and executive director of Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota. “It is a significant victory for individuals living with epilepsy and their families, and for Minnesota as a whole. The inclusion of seizure detection devices under Medicaid coverage squarely targets the issue of health equity for our most vulnerable neighbors."

The use of seizure detection devices can help prevent injury and death related to epilepsy, including Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, which kills about 3,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are many different types of seizure detection devices, including mattress devices, motion detectors, cameras and watches like Tabbie’s Embrace2.

Since her diagnosis, King has enjoyed getting back to her life without as much fear and anxiety about having seizures. In addition to the reassurance of having the seizure detection watch, her medication has helped her go nearly four months without a seizure.

“I’m happy to have been diagnosed and to have the Embrace,” Tabbie said.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota hopes the new law will help more people like Tabbie have successful outcomes for managing their epilepsy.

"This legislation removes financial barriers to this lifesaving technology, ensuring individuals at all income levels can access seizure detection devices," Lloyd said. "This achievement represents a giant leap towards safeguarding the well-being and enhancing the quality of life for those affected by epilepsy and moves our state forward."

The Health and Human Services Omnibus Bill was included in the $72 billion "One Minnesota Budget" signed into law May 24.

Laura Butterbrodt
