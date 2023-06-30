Northland lacks teen mental health resources

DULUTH — As the generation of youth acclimate to life after a pandemic, area mental health experts say there are both positive and negative aspects to children’s mental health today. The stigma surrounding mental health conditions and seeking help has been greatly reduced among today’s young people. However, there are still too few resources available, both locally and nationally, to meet the needs of people seeking that help.

Erik Mattson, clinic manager at WebMed Mental Health Services, said he’s observed a change in the way mental illness is perceived now, especially among young people.

“It’s a stark contrast from when I first started working in the field and kids would say, ‘I’m not going to a therapist. I’m not crazy,’” Mattson said. “I heard a lot of that in the early or mid-'90s. You don’t hear that anymore. I think it’s more accepted.”

Ron Niemi, a board member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Duluth and a retired therapist with over 40 years of experience, said compared to when he was growing up, the recognition of anxiety disorders and depression are much more commonly discussed and viewed with empathy. The work he and his fellow NAMI Duluth members do is focused on continuing to remove the stigma surrounding mental health care, and to make people view mental health care the same way people view physical health care.

“I believe mental health care is primary care. It’s up there equal, or above, physical health. We’ll treat a physical illness like that,” Niemi said with a snap of his fingers, “while a mental crisis is much harder to receive the correct funding (from insurance). ... I always thought we should be like the dentist. You get two free visits a year.”

Just over half of the hospital beds at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan are mental health beds, according to Essentia, but the wait time for admittance can be very long. Anthony Matt, media relations specialist at Essentia Health, was unable to give an estimate for wait times because the length greatly depends on circumstance, demand and length of stay.

Unfortunately, Niemi said, if a person needs to be hospitalized for their mental health, they likely can’t wait for a bed at all because they need immediate help. Because of this, patients — especially children — are sent outside the region to hospitals and inpatient facilities that have space in their capacity to keep them. Mattson said many times, patients from the Northland are sent to the Twin Cities or Fargo for their stays.

“That’s a horrible disservice to patients and a horrible disposition for people to be treated 50-, 100-plus miles from home,” Niemi said. “Because mental illness is also a family illness. It's not just the individual that’s treated — it revolves around the family system, past and present. So the more you can involve family, the better.”

We’re super blessed with a ton of mental health resources in Duluth and the Twin Ports, but they’re all full. Alex Heil, Arrowhead Psychological Clinic social worker and therapist

Arrowhead Psychological Clinic social worker and therapist Alex Heil said Duluth has an abundance of therapists. However, many places with therapy and counseling services also have up to monthslong waiting lists to get an appointment.

“We’re super blessed with a ton of mental health resources in Duluth and the Twin Ports, but they’re all full. I’m booked out until August or September,” Heil said in May. “So anybody needing to get in for new mental health services, crisis services, even though we live in a very mental health treatment-rich city, it’s really, really hard to get any services.”

Roni Horak, NAMI Duluth board president and clinical director and therapist at Residential Services Inc., believes the expanded conversations about mental health and the strain on local providers go hand in hand, as more people recognize they need help and seek out providers. At NAMI — which hosts support groups and connects people with local resources — she’s received a lot of calls from people wondering about the first steps of starting therapy and finding a therapist.

She said anxiety is one of the most commonly observed symptoms she sees in both patients and people who use NAMI’s resources. Horak said the pandemic is likely to blame for part of that, although many people can experience feelings of anxiety without having an anxiety disorder.

“The pandemic alone — did that increase peoples’ anxiety?” Horak said. “Could a majority of us have maybe met the criteria for a generalized anxiety disorder? I would bet my money on it. We didn’t know what to expect. Our control was impacted, our sense of self, worry, fear, unknown, basically at the mercy of information coming our way.”

Horak said the pandemic was a time when people became much more open about their mental health and started placing a high value on self care. She believes because so many more people were experiencing mental health conditions and grief during isolation, people became much more aware of the importance of caring for mental health.

The pandemic especially changed the mental well-being of children and adolescents. Heil, who worked in Duluth Public Schools this spring through his job at Arrowhead Psychological Clinic, said students are adjusting to a lifestyle and schedule at school that they haven’t known before.

“It’s an interesting dynamic,” Heil said. “I think for adults we think of it as readjusting, but for a kid who spent their freshman year in quarantine and doing school online, they’re not readjusting to anything in high school. All of a sudden they’re a sophomore or junior in high school and they’ve never been in high school before.”

Heil said in addition to the already heightened emotions teenagers experience, he’s observed that many students have increased symptoms of anxiety and hopelessness.

“The kids that I’ve seen, a lot of times come in for what we could classify as depressive symptoms, but it’s a lot of lack of motivation. A lot of hopelessness,” Heil said. “I wouldn’t say that those things necessarily have changed so much over the past five years, as much as it is just the reasons for the anxiety and depression and hopelessness are kind of compacted a little bit differently.”

According to a Youth Risk Behavior Study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2011-2021, more than 40% of high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities for at least two weeks during the previous year.

In a 2022 Minnesota Department of Health high school student study, reports of long-term mental health problems and suicidal thoughts increased from the previous study in 2019, which had already showed mental health problems increasing from 2016. In the 2022 survey, 29% of students reported they had long-term mental health problems, and 28% of 11th graders reported having serious thoughts of suicide at some point in their life.

Bullying, I think, is a really good representation of struggles at home. Tim Weber, WebMed Mental Health Services owner

Reports of bullying and cyberbullying also increased over the past three years, according to the MDH survey, especially among middle-school-age students.

WebMed Mental Health Services owner Tim Weber said a possibility for the increase in bullying in the last three years is that kids were at home more, and home is usually where the problems that cause bullying originate, then those problems are projected onto peers.

“Bullying, I think, is a really good representation of struggles at home,” Weber said.

Karissa Haugen, WebMed medical director and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said sometimes parents will bring their kids to therapy because they think their child is being bullied, but learn instead that their child is the bully. They then work with the child to find out why they’re behaving that way and address the problems that cause them to lash out at others.

Haugen and Weber said having more mental health professionals in schools to address these problems would make a huge difference, because every child would benefit in some way from talking to a counselor or therapist.

Heil said for many of the teens he has worked with, they have trouble identifying what bullying is because they’re desensitized to it. Heil said kids will think only extreme instances of bullying count, like being told to kill themselves.

“I think that some teens are a little bit shy about whether or not they’re being bullied, but I also think that some forms of social media have gotten so extreme that kids minimize the impact or the severity of the bullying to themselves,” Heil said. “Before, kids had this safe place at home where they could escape the bullying, but now that’s where the majority of the bullying actually occurs, is through these online platforms.”

Weber added that many children and teens have become dependent on electronics and online connections, especially during isolation.

“Coming out of that, a lot of kids got really hooked on screen time and digital electronics," Weber said. "It’s tough to pull back some of that dopaminergic surge kids get online. That’s where they learned to find their enjoyment.”

However, some of the online presence is doing good. For example, social media platforms have creators making content that highlights mental health struggles and symptoms, which can reduce stigma and educate. Many mental health resources are available online. Horak said even celebrities’ openness about their mental health can have a positive impact. Plus apps that encourage healthy behaviors like mindfulness and online therapy are accessible and easy ways for people to take care of themselves.

Haugen and Heil both noted that the abundance of information about mental health conditions online can lead some people, both adolescents and adults alike, to self-diagnose their symptoms without the advice of a professional. This can lead to difficulties with being open if they do see a professional practitioner because they have been swayed by misinformation about mental health disorders.

I’ll say, ‘Where’d you learn that?' They say TikTok. And for me, I’m like, well that’s cool, but it also sends up some alarm bells. Alex Heil, Arrowhead Psychological Clinic social worker and therapist

“I’ve had kids come to me and say some really insightful things,” Heil said. “I’ll say, ‘Where’d you learn that?' They say TikTok. And for me, I’m like, well that’s cool, but it also sends up some alarm bells. Because they’re maybe getting decent mental health advice, but not from a mental health professional.”

For example, Mattson said he worked with children who would say they had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or obsessive compulsive disorder, when really they were just recognizing that they were having difficulty focusing or were getting too focused on one thing.

Heil said some of the main symptoms identified in children as ADHD — inability to concentrate, forgetfulness or being antsy — can instead be anxiety manifesting itself in that way. Some people may be experiencing a mental health disorder, while others may just have symptoms of anxiety, depression or other conditions.

Northwood Children’s Services provides care to children with emotional and behavioral disorders through outpatient, inpatient and residential treatment programs.

The mental health providers interviewed for this story expressed their dismay at the loss of The Hills Youth and Family Services, whose patients were transferred to Northwood after the facility closed in 2021. When The Hills closed in July 2021, Chief Operating Officer Leslie Chaplin told the News Tribune financial problems caused the organization to close its facilities in Duluth and East Bethel, Minnesota.

The Hills provided trauma-informed programming for at-risk youth and their families, including free after-school care, youth mental health services and residential treatment for adolescents in the justice system.

Mattson, who was senior director of operations when the facility closed, said it was hard to find staff, even before workforce shortages stemmed from the pandemic.

“For someone to want to work where kids have a lot of challenges — physical, verbal — it’s a tough atmosphere to work in,” Mattson said. “A lot of people don’t want those types of jobs.”

Niemi, who used to work in behavioral health at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan and helped develop the Amberwing Center for Youth and Family Wellbeing, said the loss of The Hills treatment facility really hurt the community. Amberwing offers outpatient programming for emotional and mental health problems for children and teens.

Weber noted that the Northland, like most other places in the country, also lacks services for children who struggle with substance abuse. Amberwing incorporates substance use disorder interventions like individual coaching and psychoeducation in its teen outpatient program, but they have to refer youth to other facilities if they need a higher level of care for substance use disorders.

While adolescent use of alcohol, marijuana, opioids and other illicit drugs was down in 2021 compared to years past, according to the CDC study, substance use is still a concern, especially among young people who are struggling with their mental health.

“If they can’t get the help when they’re younger, how can we expect them to get or want the help when they’re older?” Haugen said.

However, mental health professionals see promise among today's young people as they are more able to recognize and express their mental health concerns and problems.

“One of the interesting things with working with the younger population is the openness they have with mental health overall — their ability to talk about it, speak on it," Weber said. "The stigma of mental health concerns, in the eyes of the adolescent populations, is a lot lower compared to adults.”

Heil encourages parents to check in with their children by asking more than just how their day was, such as: Are you being bullied? How are things with your friends? Do you feel safe? He said support systems in the home, such as parents, guardians and older siblings, are most important, but opening up to any trusted adult is important, especially if they or someone close to them is experiencing mental health problems.

Heil noted that teachers, therapists, coaches, mentors and church leaders are some adults that could be valuable figures for adolescents.

The Twin Ports has numerous resources for therapists, psychiatrists, counselors and other mental health professionals, including health care organizations like Essentia Health and Amberwing, St. Luke's, and Northwood Children's Services; plus private practices like WebMed, Arrowhead Psychological Clinic and many others.

Horak and Niemi encourage people who need connections to mental health resources to contact NAMI Duluth at namiduluth@gmail.com or by leaving a message at the non-crisis line 218-409-6566. More information about resources and groups can be found at namiduluth.org .

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.