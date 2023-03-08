99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Minnesota Nurses Association, Duluth medical students team up for community forum

Student organizers said they want to create relationships of support between nurses and physicians, especially amid staffing crises and health care worker burnout.

Four people sit at a table with a "nurses put the care in healthcare" sign in front of it. The second-from-the-left man speaks into a microphone
Registered nurse Steve Strand, second from left, speaks to students and community members at a forum Wednesday at the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus. He was joined by fellow Minnesota Nurses Association members Chris Rubesch, from left, Larissa Hubbartt and Chad McKenna.
Laura Butterbrodt / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
March 08, 2023 04:52 PM

DULUTH — Students at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Duluth Campus are taking initiative to build relationships with the local members of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The student organization White Coats for Black Lives hosted a community panel Tuesday with local MNA representatives to talk about the staffing shortage in the health care field, the nurses' fight for new contracts last fall and the corporate structure of health care.

previous coverage

Student organizer Jamey Sharp said he was impressed to see more than a dozen of his fellow medical students in attendance, plus students in other studies and Duluth residents. The event, Sharp said, was inspired by a recent New York Times opinion article stating 1 in 5 doctors plan to leave the practice because of feelings of burnout and demoralization in the field.

“A big portion of my medical school class was in the room tonight, not because they were forced to go but because they recognize this is a problem," Sharp said. "They worked as EMTs, nursing assistants, they worked in the hospitals, and they know that these are the problems that will keep them from doing their job well as a physician.”

The three MNA panelists went into detail about how the staffing crisis has impacted them during their jobs at Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth. Steve Strand, who has been an ICU nurse at Essentia for 40 years, said the shortage is a perpetuating cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you don't have enough people, you don't feel good about the work you do, so you leave. And then there's not enough, and it just keeps getting worse," Strand said.

Chris Rubesch, an Essentia RN and MNA first vice president, said a problem he sees is complexity compression, where tasks that used to fall on other employees are now falling to nurses, on top of their patient care demands.

University of Minnesota Duluth UMD c02.JPG
Local
ALSO READ: Duluth's U of M Medical School receives $750,000 for Native American recruitment, new master's program
The funding will be used for recruiting area Indigenous students to join a new Master of Science program with tracks for health sciences and biomedical research.
February 13, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Larissa Hubbartt, a registered nurse at St. Luke's, said other impacts of short-staffing include patients not getting medications or taken to the restroom until it's too late; patients not getting the monitoring they need to prevent their health from declining; and patients being held on other floors for several extra days because there isn't anywhere else for them to go.

The panelists discussed ways the future physicians in the room can be mindful when they work with nurses. Strand said he is often asked his opinion about what level of care a patient needs and whether they should be admitted to the ICU, which is usually full or near capacity.

"I don't feel that that's my place. I haven't even assessed the patient; I've just seen them on paper," Strand said. "If that's where you want them to go, I shouldn't be intervening in what your decision is."

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association strike outside of Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association strike outside Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior on Sept. 12.
Jed Carlson / 2022 file / Superior Telegram

The nurses said having doctors who listen to the nurses they work with and report to administration when they see situations like unsafe staffing goes a long way.

"We have to work together," Hubbartt said. "There's no way that we can work apart. We do totally separate jobs, but we're completely commingled and we have to work together."

Dakota MacColl, a first-year medical student in Duluth, said during her time training at health centers, she's observed that the nurses are the ones doing all the work with patients, yet they're still taking the time to ask what they can do to help her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re teaching me everything they know. They’re some of my greatest teachers," MacColl said. "I think when we’re looking at the future of physician-nurse relationships and interdependent teamwork between physicians, ancillary teams and even the public, they’re not teaching us that here.”

Nurses wave to a supporter.
Health
PREVIOUSLY: Nurses vote in favor of new hospital contracts
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have agreed to the contract agreements reached with Twin Ports and Twin Cities hospitals last week. The contracts will last for three years.
December 14, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

MacColl said she wants to build these relationships to show a sense of solidarity between health care workers, regardless of title. She said supporting the nurses on the picket lines during their historic strike in September was a way of showing nurses that the people entering the medical field will have their backs.

“I think there is also, unfortunately, this kind of power differential between physicians and nurses, and I think when we show up at rallies, at pickets, in our white coats, it really speaks volumes, especially to the people who are in charge of bargaining on the company’s side or the corporate health care side,” MacColl said.

Nurses and supporters hold a rally.
Dakota MacColl, a medical student at the Duluth campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School, raises an arm while speaking at the Minnesota Nurses Association rally Sept. 11.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The three MNA nurses were joined by MNA labor relations specialist Chad McKenna, who worked with Essentia nurses during last year's contract negotiations and helped lead the discussion about union goals for the common good. The panelists discussed their requests at the bargaining table, including their desire to be able to refuse a job they feel is unsafe and nurses having more of a say in company decisions, including base staffing levels.

If you don't have enough people, you don't feel good about the work you do, so you leave. And then there's not enough, and it just keeps getting worse.
Steve Strand, ICU nurse

They also gave a plug for the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act , which was heard Wednesday morning in its first Senate committee hearing of the year. The act would establish committees of direct care workers and management to create staffing plans for each unit at each hospital in the state, aiming to solve the staffing and retention shortages. The bill is asking for a maximum number of patients nurses could care for at a time and require hospitals to be transparent about emergency department wait times and inform patients of staffing levels.

The MNA members discussed their position on corporate health care, stating the union is against the in-the-works mergers between Sanford and Fairview health services and Essentia and Marshfield Clinic systems. The nurses are concerned that monopolized health care is profit-centered, not patient-centered.

DSC_0317.JPG
Minnesota
RELATED: Ex-governors Dayton, Pawlenty say Sanford shouldn't get university hospitals in merger deal
The governors told a senate committee that Minnesota should retain the state's teaching hospital and other university assets should South Dakota-based Sanford Health acquire Fairview Health Services.
March 07, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

According to the New York Times piece, American physicians have a sense of helplessness and loss of purpose not just because of short staffing, but because the for-profit medicine system is failing patients, causing preventable deaths because care is so expensive.

"Regardless of whether we act through unions or other means, the fact remains that until doctors join together to call for a fundamental reorganization of our medical system, our work ‌won’t do what ‌we were promised it would do, nor will it prioritize the people we claim to prioritize," Eric Reinhart wrote in the New York Times op-ed. "To be able to build the systems we need, we must face an unpleasant truth: Our health care institutions as they exist today are part of the problem rather than the solution."

ADVERTISEMENT

essentia.jpg
Health
RELATED: Essentia mulls merger with Wisconsin-based Marshfield
The two health systems would form a network of 3,500 providers serving more than 150 care sites in four Upper Midwest states if a merger is reached.
October 12, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer

Despite hearing about negative aspects of the health industry, MacColl and Sharp said they're more motivated than ever to become physicians.

“When I am held in fear in rooms like this, it makes it a lot less scary,” MacColl said. “I wouldn’t keep coming to work if I didn’t think it mattered.”

Sharp said he wants to make sure there's a place for his patients to receive the cutting-edge medical technologies being developed today, but he's aware the system causes huge disparities, especially because of biases in race, gender and socioeconomic class. He doesn't want the local hospitals to see the critique of corporate health care as a threat, but rather as an opportunity to create change and take initiative toward improving the system.

“It’s more surprising and troubling when we’re not talking about it," Sharp said of the problems in today's health care field. "It’s like the elephant in the room, so if we’re in classrooms and just learning about proteins and the mechanisms of Parkinson’s disease, and pretending that everything we’re learning is just going to work in the system we are told doesn’t work, that is way more anxiety-producing for me.”

MORE ABOUT HEALTH
It's tough to beat a puukko for harvesting fiddlehead ferns, but any small knife will do. Note the natural papery brown scale on these newly-emerged ferns. This scale and other forest debris should be removed through soaking before the ferns are prepared for the table. Peter Passi/ppassi@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Nutrition: Celebrate spring, eat with seasons
One way we can celebrate, embrace our collective mother, honor our history and experience good nutrition is by choosing to include local foods in our diet.
March 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Stock, For the News Tribune
A man puts a CPR mask over the mouth of a training mannequin
Health
North Shore Health adds nursing, emergency response training in Cook County
The health care system and its partners aim to build the workforce by training people locally and preserving the area's access to health care by securing quality professionals at its facilities.
March 07, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Alejandro 42.JPG
Exclusive
Health
Guatemalan family makes the most of Mayo Clinic trips for son's treatment
Doctors and family members seize opportunities to find treatment for Alejandro Carrasco, 5, who is being treated at Mayo Clinic.
March 05, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Construction site at Essentia Health's new St. Mary's Hospital
Health
Essentia's new hospital 98% complete, on track to open this summer
The remaining work on the largest private investment in Duluth's history includes completion of construction details, installation of equipment and furniture, and staff training.
March 03, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
What providing end-of-life care can teach us about ourselves
In this episode, the "Take What Serves. Leave the Rest" podcast joins hands with the 'See My Grief' podcast to discuss end-of-life care and what it teaches the living.
February 28, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
022723mprdental1.jpg
Minnesota
Extra funding does little to increase dental care for Minnesota’s Medical Assistance recipients
People on MA are more likely to be behind on their dental care but they have the hardest time seeing a dentist.
February 26, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Catharine Richert / MPR News
Sanford Medical Center.jpg
Minnesota
Sanford-Fairview merger could slash services and raise prices, Minnesota nurses claim
A report by the Minnesota Nurses Association suggests services will be cut and prices will rise if the merger goes through. Both health systems say they plan a "strategic investment" of $500 million.
February 25, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar speaks while two attendees look on
Health
Zeleznikar seeks feedback from caregivers about industry problems
The House District 3B Republican and area caregiving administrators discussed staffing shortages and several potential solutions that could use the Minnesota Legislature's help.
February 24, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Cardiac Arrest Procedure
Health
Mayo Clinic teams, first responders introduce new protocol for cardiac arrest patients
For a subset of patients, early access to an ECMO machine could enhance survivability.
February 15, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
People taking a tour of a new clinic in Duluth.
Health
St. Luke's new OB-GYN clinic to open Monday in Lakeview building
The $5.2 million project includes nearly 16,000 square feet on the building's third floor with more exam, ultrasound and procedure rooms and a new lab.
February 15, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
IMG_9732.JPG
Health
Naloxone could be sold over the counter soon; experts say that's a good thing
March 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Woman on motions with hands as woman on right looks into a device.
Health
St. Luke's driving rehabilitation aims to keep drivers, community roads safe
February 11, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt