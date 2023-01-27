STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota hospitals drop labor charges against nurses

The charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board were dropped after the Minnesota Nurses Association agreed to its new contracts with hospitals.

Nurses walk picket line.
Nurses picket St. Luke’s before 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
January 27, 2023 04:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — When the Minnesota Nurses Association announced its three-day strike at 16 hospitals in September, the health care systems responded by filing unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. Those charges were dropped in December, after the hospitals and nurses came to an agreement on new contracts.

According to a statement from Essentia Health, dropping these charges is standard practice when the two parties have come to an agreement. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced its members had voted to ratify the new contracts Dec. 14, a week after a tentative agreement was reached between hospitals and nurses.

"As part of the contract agreement reached in December, both parties agreed to drop any National Labor Relations Board charges related to bargaining," said Tony Matt, media relations specialist for Essentia Health. "This is a typical part of the negotiation process."

On Sept. 1, Essentia Health, St. Luke's, Children's Minnesota, Fairview Health, North Memorial Health, Methodist, and Allina Health systems each filed individual charges against MNA for not filing the appropriate 30-day notice with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services. Because the MNA provided the required 10-day notice to hospitals, but not the 30-day notice to the state, the hospitals stated the strike was illegal.

Nurse
Members Only
Health
Minnesota hospitals call nurse strike unlawful, file charge with National Labor Relations Board
The Minnesota Nurses Association, which announced plans for 15,000 nurses to strike for three days starting Sept. 12, said Thursday they still plan to hold their strike, despite the charges.
September 01, 2022 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Duluth-based Essentia filed an additional charge against MNA on Sept. 6, stating the MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth in its list of locations given the 10-day strike notice. While the list did include Essentia Health–St. Mary's Medical Center, Miller Dwan nurses were still expected to show up for work during the Sept. 12-15 strike. Minnesota Nurses Association First Vice President Chris Rubesch, of Duluth, responded by saying there was no requirement to list specific building locations for the strike, calling the charge a "desperate move."

ADVERTISEMENT

Essentia buildings.
Health
Essentia files additional unfair labor practice charge against nurse strike
The health care system claims the Minnesota Nurses Association failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth in its list of facilities that received a strike notice.
September 07, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

The September nurses' strikes went on as planned, with approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walking out over the three-day period. An additional strike was announced in December, but it was called off when the nurses and hospitals reached their tentative agreements Dec. 6.

Nurses wave to a supporter.
Health
Nurses vote in favor of new hospital contracts
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have agreed to the contract agreements reached with Twin Ports and Twin Cities hospitals last week. The contracts will last for three years.
December 14, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

On Dec. 9, the charges filed by the hospitals in September were withdrawn.

St. Luke's and the Minnesota Nurses Association did not provide comments regarding the dropped charges.

Related Topics: ESSENTIA HEALTHST. LUKE'SHEALTHNURSINGUNIONS
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
Tina Liebling mug
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers look to regulate state-funded crisis pregnancy centers
Crisis pregnancy centers received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.
January 25, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
File: Walz DECC covid-19 testing file
Health
COVID testing site at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to close Saturday
The Minnesota Department of Health is closing its state-run testing sites.
January 24, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Delta Eight Gummies
Minnesota
Children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles is on the rise in Minnesota
2022 saw more than three times as many pediatric (up to age 5) cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota compared to 2021. Here's what you can do to prevent your toddler from getting into the gummies.
January 16, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
20230106_111346.jpg
Health
French ambassador visits Mayo Clinic and discusses the value of collaboration
French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne toured Mayo Clinic on Friday with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and local leaders as part of discussions about future scientific and economic collaborations.
January 06, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger