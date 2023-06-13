99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Miller-Dwan Foundation kicks off community mental health program

The programming has been successful in supporting people who are struggling to find housing, apply for jobs or other instances that can pair with mental health conditions and become overwhelming.

Two men present in a meeting room with a Miller-Dwan Foundation slideshow on the screen behind them
Adam Brown, left, vice provost for research at The New School, and Rick Gertsema, senior mental health specialist for the Miller-Dwan Foundation, present about PM+ to stakeholder organization members at the Sheraton Duluth Hotel on Monday.
Laura Butterbrodt / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — The Miller-Dwan Foundation is hosting research partners from The New School and George Washington University this week as they introduce programming for Problem Management Plus, or PM+, as part of the foundation's HopeX mental health initiative announced last month.

PM+ is a psychological intervention technique developed by the World Health Organization. It is used globally to help adults with mental health symptoms like depression, anxiety and stress in areas affected by adversity and with too few resources.

The program trains community members who are not mental health professionals to help support people who have moderate mental health symptoms but aren't quite at the level of needing a psychologist or other professional's intervention. The trained facilitators will work with participants over five sessions, focusing on specific problems identified by the participant. Facilitators will also be trained to recognize when a referral to a professional resource is needed.

Adam Brown, vice provost for research at The New School in New York, presented the fundamentals and successful implementations of PM+ to representatives from eight Duluth area organizations Monday. The organizations are Miller-Dwan Foundation stakeholders who will be the first in the community to train community facilitators in PM+.

"I wish mental health professionals alone could solve the mental health crisis, but we can't," Brown said. "We need all of you. We need every sector, every knowledge base, we all need to come together."

We want to totally reimagine what mental health training looks like in this country, but we want to make sure it's safe.
Adam Brown, vice provost for research, The New School

The stakeholder organizations participating are the Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth Human Rights Commission, indiGO, the American Indian Community Housing Organization, St. Louis County Health and Human Services, Trans Northland, Gender Justice and the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault.

Rick Gertsema, senior mental health specialist at the Miller-Dwan Foundation, said the organizations will work with the university program coordinators over the summer and plan to launch the PM+ services around September. More organizations and community volunteers will be invited to participate as facilitators once the program is more developed.

Brown said the PM+ programming has been proven to be successful in supporting people who are ready to talk about and solve specific problems they are facing, including finding housing, applying for jobs or other instances that can pair with mental health conditions and become overwhelming. It is especially designed for people who live in communities affected by adversity. Each PM+ session, whether it is individual or with a group, can set and target what objective they want to accomplish.

"... We use the term 'problem management' rather than 'problem-solving counseling'," the manual for PM+ from the World Health Organization states. "This is because clients are likely to face many problems that may be difficult to solve. For example, they may have little or no control over problems, such as war, communal violence or chronic poverty. By using the term 'management' we hope that helpers and clients understand that when problems are challenging to solve there may still be ways to provide relief from their impact."

The PM+ presenters said the program is a great tool for detecting mental health conditions before they become severe, and also provides the community with a toolkit of resources, like providers that partner with the program for referrals when needed.

Brown said in one research community, PM+ helped shorten the waiting list for counseling services because it addressed some smaller problems that could be solved without needing a visit to a professional counselor. Mental health providers will also serve as supervisors for the program. The specific provider partnerships in the Duluth area have not yet been set, but will be coordinated over the summer.

"We are really hoping to create a more inclusive strategy for mental health," Brown said. "We want to totally reimagine what mental health training looks like in this country, but we want to make sure it's safe. We want to make sure it's the highest quality and that people are getting the support they need to do this work. And then we want to think creatively about partnerships to make this equitable, accessible and sustainable."

PM+ is different from peer support, Brown said, because it's not just about listening to someone's problems, but also using evidence-backed strategies as therapeutic methods to help solve an individual's problems or reduce their symptoms. In addition, the programming will be available more broadly than just among coworkers within workplaces.

The presenters from The New School said they already foresee success in Duluth's program, despite its extremely early planning stages, because of the high need and interest the community has expressed for more mental health supports.

PM+ is one of the first courses of action the Miller-Dwan Foundation is taking in its HopeX initiative, which is working to increase mental health resources and treatment in the Northland.

By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
