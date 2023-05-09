99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth

Minnesota nurses are advocating in favor of the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, which has drawn criticism from Minnesota hospital leaders.

Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Duluth ayor Emily Larson holds up a proclamation recognizing nurses during National Nurses Week at a news conference at the Duluth Labor Temple on Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 5:24 PM

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed Nurses Week in the city alongside the national recognition, which began Saturday. Larson read the proclamation among members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at the Duluth Labor Temple on Tuesday.

"Duluth nurses advocate for quality care that is accessible and affordable for patients and communities, including staffing levels adequate to ensure safe patient care, and they risked their lives for Duluth residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to show up each day to take care of us," Larson read from the proclamation.

In honor of Nurses Week, Enger Tower will be lit red Friday, the final day of the dedicated week.

Nurse speaks at the podium.
Lisa Hulstrom speaks during the news conference Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

National Nurses Week aligns with the birthdate of Florence Nightingale, who is regarded as the founder of modern nursing. Lisa Hulstrom, a registered nurse at St. Luke's, quoted Nightingale's famous line: "I am of certain convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel."

DSC_0813.JPG
Minnesota
Hulstrom said while she's reflected on several important nurses throughout history during Nurses Week, she's also focused on the future of nursing.

“There are so many influential nurses who have helped shape this profession, but most of us have never heard of them," Hulstrom said. "Despite there being so many nurses, there aren’t a lot of famous nurses. Quite frankly, we’re more comfortable in scrubs at the bedside than standing at podiums.”

Hulstrom is worried about the future of the profession, and said the environment of corporate health care is unsustainable. She and other MNA members, including MNA First Vice President Chris Rubesch, called on the Minnesota Legislature to pass the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

“We are not seeking fame or glamour, we just want to have the resources we need to continue to show up,” Hulstrom said.

Folks sit a table and talk.
Health
The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside act is a bipartisan bill chief authored in the Senate by Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, and in the House by Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, that would require hospitals to have committees for nurse staffing and workloads, and would allow the committees to make the core staffing plans instead of the hospitals.

Hospitals across Minnesota have expressed concerns about the requirements the bill would instate.

Executives at Mayo Clinic threatened to pull out billions of dollars of investments if the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act and Health Care Affordability Board pass as written. The Minnesota Hospital Association sent a letter to legislators Monday, signed by every leader at nonprofit Minnesota hospitals, warning of the negative impacts the bill would have on patient care.

"These proposals would negatively impact hospital care including mandating new committees to determine the day-to-day management of our hospitals, handing decision-making authority for care delivery to external lawyers, fixing prices for hospital care, and limiting flexibility for health care partnerships," the letter read. "Together, these proposals will worsen an already unsustainable path for the future of hospitals in our state, endanger access to care, and may spell the beginning of the end of Minnesota’s nonprofit hospital model. The reality is that our hospitals simply do not have sufficient resources."

The hospital executives' letter said the bills would raise care costs and delay care by burdening health systems with administrative work and unnecessary mandates.

Hands hold a sheet of paper.
A nurse holds a sheet of paper with the phone number to the governor's office. Nurses are asking the governor to help uphold the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The letter was signed by the following Northland hospital leaders, plus other executives from across Minnesota:

  • Patti Banks, CEO, Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital;
  • Rick Breuer, CEO and administrator, Community Memorial Hospital;
  • Teresa Debevec, CEO and administrator, Cook Hospital and Care Center;
  • Dr. David Herman, CEO, Essentia Health;
  • Eric Lohn, co-president/CEO, chief financial officer, St. Luke’s;
  • Greg Ruberg, president and CEO, Lake View Hospital;
  • Dr. Nick Van Deelen, co-president/CEO, chief medical officer, St. Luke’s;
  • Ken Westman, CEO, Riverwood Healthcare Center;
  • Kimber Wraalstad, CEO and administrator, North Shore Health.

Rubesch said the MNA has been made aware of numerous instances at Twin Ports hospitals where the union's new contracts, which were settled at the end of 2022, are not being followed. He said the MNA was submitting lists to the employers and planned to file grievances, but the grievance process is long and not always rewarding.

Nurse speaks at a podium.
Chris Rubesch, first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and registered nurse at Essentia Health, speaks during the news conference.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Minnesota hospitals are flagrantly disregarding the new contract revisions that they agreed to and unilaterally implementing the type of changes that would be required, that we discussed and agreed to, under provisions of the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act,” Rubesch said.

Four medical students attending the University of Minnesota Medical School's Duluth Campus stood with the Minnesota Nurses Association on Tuesday, saying they want to support nurses and stand with them, while also working toward improving corporate health care practices for all members of the health care field.

Four people sit at a table with a "nurses put the care in healthcare" sign in front of it. The second-from-the-left man speaks into a microphone
Health
RELATED: Minnesota Nurses Association, Duluth medical students team up for community forum
Student organizers said they want to create relationships of support between nurses and physicians, especially amid staffing crises and health care worker burnout.
March 08, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

“Nurses have historically been at the forefront of a lot of the reforms that have happened in health care, and physicians have often been the ones resisting those reforms, and I think it’s important for us to learn from nurses so that we can actually advocate for public health and for the well-being of the communities that we will serve," said Nehemiah Olson, a medical student.

Medical student Jamey Sharp said he's concerned about the national increases in both nurses and physicians leaving the practice due to burnout and unhappiness, and he and his fellow students want to be part of the change to improve conditions for both staff and patients.

Dakota MacColl said they as students are in a unique position to share their opinions because they aren't yet restricted by contracts, which often don't allow physicians to speak out on topics like this.

Rubesch encouraged his fellow nurses, health care workers and other Minnesotans to call Gov. Tim Walz and demand that nurses' voices be heard, and for the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act to be passed and signed as written.

Couple stand in preschool.
Local
Preschool on Lake Superior College campus closes after 28 years
Creation Station was renting a space that is now needed for the college's manufacturing programs, which are moving from downtown to the main campus in 2024.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
officials attend groundbreaking
Health
St. Luke's begins construction on $58 million Building A expansion
May 04, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A woman pets a mini goat while another woman holds the goat.
Health
Goats help relieve stress at Essentia Health
May 02, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
An athlete dribbles a basketball during a Special Olympics event.
Sports
Special Olympics return to Northland after 3 years
April 29, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
