Health
News reporting
Lighthouse Center moving downtown, receives nearly $1M in state grants

The disability services nonprofit offers support to people who are blind, elderly and/or disabled, specializing in assistive technology.

031721.N.DNT.LighthouseC3.jpg
The Lighthouse Center for Vital Living worked with Scott Coleman to control a number of devices in his house by talking with an Alexa device, foreground.
Steve Kuchera / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
December 26, 2022 09:05 AM
DULUTH — This summer, the Lighthouse Center for Vital Living will move into a more central, visible location in Duluth's downtown. The disability support services nonprofit will leave its West Duluth location and reopen at 309 W. First St. in summer 2023.

Mary Junnila, executive director of the Lighthouse, said the move has been serendipitous for the organization. The Lighthouse's current location at 4505 W. Superior St. was sold to a New York investment group last December, so the Lighthouse was no longer able to depend on the rental income from other building tenants. In addition, Junnila said the organization's assistive technology library was growing too large for the 8,000-square-foot space to contain.

“It couldn’t be better timing for us as an organization because we do need more space and while we’ve loved being in this location — this is a very nice space of us — it is time for us to probably be in a place where there’s a little bit more visibility,” Junnila said.

The Lighthouse's new building was donated to them by Landsmenn Energy Service, who are founders of Lake Superior Consulting. The building used to house Lake Superior Consulting until the engineering firm moved into the U.S. Bank building. Junnila said the 1908 building was recently remodeled, so it's in good shape for them to take it over. The main expense will be making the three-story building handicap accessible and adapt the space for training rooms, including a wheelchair-accessible kitchen.

A grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services will be a big help with that. A $350,000 Live Well at Home grant will go toward renovations at the donated building — specifically to install an elevator. Junnila expects the Lighthouse will use the first two floors of the 12,600-square-foot building, and is considering renting out the third floor. The nonprofit expects to be in the new building in June.

“With our adjustment to blindness services, it’s great to be downtown near the DTA and the skywalk systems," Junnila said. "A big part of what we do in that division is help people to use public transportation, and to be right in the center of that is really important.”

She also looks forward to the opportunity to increase awareness for the assistive technology services the Lighthouse provides. Assistive technology encapsulates many different things to help a person complete a task or function independently, including:

  • Specialized software to help people with disabilities use a computer or read
  • Adaptive kitchen gadgets for cooking and eating
  • Alert systems and remote monitoring
  • Smart technology for remote- or voice-activated controls of doors, lights or TVs
  • Devices to help communicate

The Lighthouse Center for Vital Living has a technology library, where people can come try devices to see if they work for their needs. The Lighthouse also can take demos to people's homes or loan equipment.
Junnila said the assistive technology branch of the organization has become their biggest customer market, and it's grown exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, people became more isolated and needed more help at home. In addition, the number of people who are elderly and/or disabled continues to increase. Junnila said their services have grown alongside those needs.

“The possibilities for technology are just endless. Our current library is just bursting at the seams, so we’re really excited to have more space,” Junnila said. “Assistive technology in general has so much potential to help older adults and people with disabilities in cost effective ways, ways that help people improve and keep their quality of life.”

The Lighthouse works with elderly adults and people with disabilities of all ages to help them learn skills, including digital literacy classes, adjustment to blindness programming and occupational therapy. The center does onsite occupational therapy and travels to clients' homes. Junnila said oftentimes, therapists can help clients identify any assitive technology they could benefit from and helps them master using it.

“We’ve become, really, the regional experts in assistive technology in the last two, three, four years," Junnila said. "Technology’s always been a big part of what we’ve done with individuals who are blind, but as we’ve expanded our mission to serve all older adults and people with disabilities, there’s so much potential for technology.”

Another grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, a $642,000 Tech for Connectivity award, will help people who are older or have a disability access technology. The grant will go toward getting people internet access, cell phones, or other devices and teach them how to use them for communication, medical appointments and job applications.

“The people who maybe can benefit the most from technology may not have access to it, or the know-how,” Junnila said.

Junnila said the gifts of the donated building and the nearly $1 million of DHS grants have been a blessing for the organization, and will enable them to help more Minnesotans in need. The Lighthouse Center for Vital Living serves the Northland, with services spanning across northern Minnesota and assisting Minnesotans all over the state.

Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
