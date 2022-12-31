99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Investigation finds Ely nursing home worker grabbed resident's wrists, threatened to break his hands

The staff member no longer works at Carefree Living.

Nursing home stock photo
Getty Images
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
December 31, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ELY — A former staff member at Carefree Living nursing home in Ely was found responsible for abusing a resident, the Minnesota Department of Health found after an investigation of maltreatment.

According to the MDH report, a staff member lost his temper with a resident and grabbed the resident by his wrists while yelling at him for several minutes. Facility staff reported the summer 2022 incident to the Department of Health, and the investigation was completed in November.

Two staff members who witnessed the incident told MDH the employee was having an "off night" and was told to take a break, but he refused. According to the report, which included information from the witnesses' interviews, the staff member stood over the resident, aggressively grabbed and shook his wrists, and began yelling at him for four to five minutes. An audio recording reviewed in the investigation revealed the employee yelling, “I have had enough of you, you hear me? I have had enough!” and “You think you're strong? I will break your hands! I am sick of you yelling at people!” among other things.

The resident was heard responding to the staff member, “I am not yelling,” in a soft voice, to which the staff member responded, “No, not now, because you are scared!”

The witnessing staff at Carefree Living could be heard on the audio recording telling the employee to "stop" repeatedly and telling him to step away from the resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident was in an assisted living facility memory care unit, and had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which causes behaviors including outbursts, verbal aggression and poor decision-making skills. The patient's state of confusion, agitation and irritability usually increased at night.

"The resident would yell out, and staff were instructed to use a calm approach, reminisce with the resident, distract with a 1:1 activity, and encourage the resident to assist with tasks like folding laundry to help keep him busy and reduce sundowning behaviors," the report stated.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
county sheriff reflects on career
Local
'It's a great job': Litman says farewell after 20 years as St. Louis County sheriff
From an uncertain start to many memorable cases and a lifesaving response at a curling match, the outgoing leader reflected on his decades of service to the Northland.
December 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Spirit Mountain paid back debt in 1982
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Corey Devon Young
Local
Duluth teen certified as adult in July homicide
A judge said it was "incredibly unlikely" that Corey Devon Young would receive adequate services in the juvenile system if found responsible for the murder of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.
December 31, 2022 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
The Duluth Public Library building on Superior Street
Local
Duluth libraries loosen lending policy
People will now be able to borrow materials without proof of a permanent address.
December 30, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet football coach arrested for impaired driving
Jeff Ojanen faces two misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from a traffic stop on the morning of Dec. 23.
December 30, 2022 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Duluth City Hall.jpg
Local
Severed water line forces Duluth to close City Hall
The damage occurred while the building's heating, cooling and air-handling systems were receiving a $12 million overhaul.
December 30, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Mariner-Sears.jpg
Local
Bankruptcy forces closure of Sears store in Superior
Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, prompting the closure of locally owned and operated stores across the country.
December 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later
Also in today’s episode, the Duluth city flag faces a Michigan opponent in an online competition.
December 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
WCT.stock.broadband.13
Local
Duluth residents urged to review broadband maps
The document will determine funding.
December 30, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A grainy photo of a cow with the headline "FREAK CALF BORN AT WEST DULUTH"
Local
Northlandia: Newspapers once perpetuated cow-moose hybrid phenomenon
“Must be the result of a cow-moose flirtation in the woods somewhere in the vicinity of Hibbing," the Duluth Herald erroneously reported in 1905.
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

In an interview with MDH for the investigation, the employee said he had been working long hours and requested to not work with the resident because the resident's behaviors were causing him to feel stressed. The staff member stated he did scream at the resident, grab his wrists and threaten to break his hands, but said he was not aware he had lost his temper until he heard another staff member screaming his name.

The employee left the facility after the incident and is no longer employed there.

The investigation determined that abuse occurred, and the individual staff member was responsible for the maltreatment. Facility staff were educated on abuse and abuse reporting, dealing with difficult behaviors, and caregiver burnout. During the time of the investigation, which was done in early November, there were 41 residents at Carefree Living receiving services under the assisted living dementia care license.

Carefree Living did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics: HEALTHELYMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What to read next
Wells Fargo branch inside Cub Foods
Health
St. Luke's QCare Express Clinic reopens in Cub Foods
The Duluth clinic opened Thursday. It closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
December 29, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
031721.N.DNT.LighthouseC3.jpg
Health
Lighthouse Center moving downtown, receives nearly $1M in state grants
The disability services nonprofit offers support to people who are blind, elderly and/or disabled, specializing in assistive technology.
December 26, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
ba11ab931382b51eed35306ddddd0034.jpg
Health
Practice the 4 "P's" of pickleball to stay injury-free with tips from a Mayo Clinic expert
If you're thinking of joining the pickleball craze, a Mayo Clinic surgeon has tips to help you avoid injuries on the court. Viv Williams has details in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
December 26, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Berries in the snow
Health
The Winter Wonderland effect: How a walk in the snow helps boost body image
Do you ever feel down about your body? Bundling up and taking a walk in the snow may help improve your body image. Viv Williams has details of a new study in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
December 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams