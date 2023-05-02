Goats help relieve stress at Essentia Health
Duluth Goat Yoga brought three miniature goats to the health system to celebrate National Therapy Animal Day.
DULUTH — In celebration of National Therapy Animal Day, which was Sunday, members of the Miller Dwan Foundation brought in miniature goats to the Essentia Health-Duluth Miller Dwan Building on Tuesday morning.
Kerry Jo Johnson, Miller Dwan Foundation marketing specialist, said the three goat guests were a fun way to help relieve staff and patient stress. Duluth Goat Yoga brought in the animals for a couple hours for people to feed, play with and try to pet.
Johnson said Essentia welcomes applicants for volunteer therapy pet teams. The animal must be certified to visit patients at the health care system.
