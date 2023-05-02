Goats help relieve stress at Essentia Health

DULUTH — In celebration of National Therapy Animal Day, which was Sunday, members of the Miller Dwan Foundation brought in miniature goats to the Essentia Health-Duluth Miller Dwan Building on Tuesday morning.

Kathy Makkyla, development associate at the Miller Dwan Foundation, feeds one of the miniature goats at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan. Laura Butterbrodt / Duluth News Tribune

Kerry Jo Johnson, Miller Dwan Foundation marketing specialist, said the three goat guests were a fun way to help relieve staff and patient stress. Duluth Goat Yoga brought in the animals for a couple hours for people to feed, play with and try to pet.

Johnson said Essentia welcomes applicants for volunteer therapy pet teams. The animal must be certified to visit patients at the health care system.

Lemmon Castillo chases after the three miniature goats at a therapy animal event. Laura Butterbrodt / Duluth News Tribune

One of the three miniature goats at the Miller Dwan Foundation's therapy animal event wears a doctor's coat as a costume. Laura Butterbrodt / Duluth News Tribune