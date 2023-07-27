Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement

Essentia CEO Dr. David Herman will lead "a new parent company," a news release said.

Stopped cars at a traffic light in front of a hospital.
The new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth as seen July 18.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 1:11 PM

DULUTH — Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have agreed to merge later this year.

The Duluth-based and Marshfield, Wis.-based health care systems signed an "integration agreement," or merger clause, to move the merger forward, the systems announced in a news release Thursday.

The two systems had previously signed a memorandum of understanding in October while they were in talks mulling the potential merger.

essentia.jpg
Health
PREVIOUSLY: Essentia mulls merger with Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic
The two health systems would form a network of 3,500 providers serving more than 150 care sites in four Upper Midwest states if a merger is reached.
Oct 12, 2022
 · 
By  Patrick Springer

The new system will have 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, 25 of which are hospitals, across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the news release said.

It will be led by Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as the CEO of "a new parent company," the news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An entrance and statue of a bird at a hospital.
An entrance at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Each time I meet with our Marshfield colleagues, I am excited for our future together and what we can build and sustain to better serve our patients, communities and colleagues,” Herman said in the news release. “Times are undeniably challenging for rural health care, yet I am certain we can meet those challenges more successfully together than we can separately.”

Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney previously said she would retire this fall. The merger is "on track" to be finalized later this year, the release said.

“While work remains to finalize our new relationship, this is another positive step in our journey to define the future of health care, and to fundamentally transform rural health care in America,” Turney said.

Essentia recently completed a new $900 million St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. The 942,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to receive its first patients July 30.

Earlier this month, St. Luke's — Duluth's other major health care system — signed a letter of intent to merge with Wisconsin-based Aspirus Health.

Lettering above an entrance at a hospital.
The entrance at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
