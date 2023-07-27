Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement

DULUTH — Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have agreed to merge later this year.

The Duluth-based and Marshfield, Wis.-based health care systems signed an "integration agreement," or merger clause, to move the merger forward, the systems announced in a news release Thursday.

The two systems had previously signed a memorandum of understanding in October while they were in talks mulling the potential merger.

Health PREVIOUSLY: Essentia mulls merger with Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic The two health systems would form a network of 3,500 providers serving more than 150 care sites in four Upper Midwest states if a merger is reached.

The new system will have 3,800 providers and 150 sites of care, 25 of which are hospitals, across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the news release said.

It will be led by Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as the CEO of "a new parent company," the news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An entrance at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Each time I meet with our Marshfield colleagues, I am excited for our future together and what we can build and sustain to better serve our patients, communities and colleagues,” Herman said in the news release. “Times are undeniably challenging for rural health care, yet I am certain we can meet those challenges more successfully together than we can separately.”

Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney previously said she would retire this fall. The merger is "on track" to be finalized later this year, the release said.

“While work remains to finalize our new relationship, this is another positive step in our journey to define the future of health care, and to fundamentally transform rural health care in America,” Turney said.

Essentia recently completed a new $900 million St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. The 942,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to receive its first patients July 30.

Earlier this month, St. Luke's — Duluth's other major health care system — signed a letter of intent to merge with Wisconsin-based Aspirus Health.