Essentia to reopen Miller Hill surgery center, pharmacy Wednesday

DULUTH — Essentia Health is reopening its Miller Hill surgery center and pharmacy Wednesday, the health care system announced Tuesday afternoon.

The facilities have been closed since March 14, when a portion of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapsed. No Essentia properties were damaged by the collapse, but its facilities have gradually reopened over the last week as structural inspections were made.

Essentia reopened its Center for Personal Fitness on Saturday. The Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center and Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic in the Miller Hill Health Plaza resumed regular operating hours Monday.

All patient appointments will resume as scheduled.