Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21
Health

Essentia to reopen Miller Hill surgery center, pharmacy Wednesday

Other Essentia facilities inside the Duluth mall have already reopened since the roof collapse March 14.

Red brick, single-story building with "Essentia Health Surgery Center–Miller Hill" sign
Essentia Health Surgery Center–Miller Hill is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Laura Butterbrodt / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:08 PM

DULUTH — Essentia Health is reopening its Miller Hill surgery center and pharmacy Wednesday, the health care system announced Tuesday afternoon.

The facilities have been closed since March 14, when a portion of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapsed. No Essentia properties were damaged by the collapse, but its facilities have gradually reopened over the last week as structural inspections were made.

Essentia reopened its Center for Personal Fitness on Saturday. The Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center and Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic in the Miller Hill Health Plaza resumed regular operating hours Monday.

All patient appointments will resume as scheduled.

Large cranes are used to remove snow from mall roof.
Local
RELATED: Miller Hill Mall begins phased reopening
Being allowed to return and reopening aren’t the same thing. Nevertheless, some tenants were able to head back Sunday.
March 20, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

By Staff reports
