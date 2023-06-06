99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia removes visitor restrictions at all hospital locations

The health system will no longer limit the number of visitors allowed in most inpatient units, and will accept visitors at all hours.

Essentia buildings.
Essentia Health campus in Duluth.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 11:53 AM

DULUTH — Essentia Health announced Tuesday it will no longer enforce restrictions for most visitors at its hospitals.

The new visitor policy will remove limits on the number of visitors allowed in most hospital inpatient units and will not have set visitor hours, instead allowing visitors anytime a patient wishes to receive them, according to a news release from Essentia.

Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and people should not visit if they are sick or have a contagious condition. Certain visitor restrictions may be put in place depending on specific patient or unit circumstances. If visitors interfere with patient care they will be asked to leave, regardless of visitor guidelines, the news release said.

Essentia's emergency departments, behavioral health units, surgical/procedural areas and neonatal intensive care units will continue to have specific guidelines.

More information can be found at essentiahealth.org . People visiting COVID-19 patients will continue to be required to wear N95 masks.

Essentia removed its face mask requirement at the beginning of April, making mask-wearing optional for most patients, visitors and staff at hospitals, clinics and home health care. People with COVID infection or symptoms are asked to continue masking.

By Staff reports
