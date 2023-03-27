99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Essentia participates in home, health equity fellowship

The program will teach representatives from Minnesota health systems about how social determinants of health caused by housing inequity can be addressed.

Essentia buildings.
Essentia Health campus in Duluth.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 2:07 PM

DULUTH — Essentia Health is one of six Minnesota health systems participating in the Housing & Health Equity Initiative, a fellowship program studying community impact investments and practices to address social determinants of health through housing. The Minnesota cohort involves 30 fellows, including five representatives from Essentia Health.

The yearlong program is hosted by the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, Minnesota Housing and the Center for Community Investment. The fellows will meet through December, then will return to their communities to apply what they learn to help address housing inequality to improve health outcomes. Allina Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, CentraCare, Children's Minnesota and M-Health Fairview are also participating.

related

Each health care team has a unique goal related to community impact investing, advancing community health and coherently addressing health equity. Essentia stated its goal is centered on bringing positive change to Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood, but also hopes to use the strategies learned from the Housing & Home Equity Initiative to support health equity in other communities across Essentia's service area.

The fellows from Essentia are Tonya Loken, director of community relations; Kevin Boren, vice president of finance; Emily Kuenstler, director of community health; Mary Strasser, senior vice president of population health; Russell Habermann, program manager of community health; and Janice Schade, senior vice president of operations.

“At Essentia Health, we understand it’s hard to be healthy without a home and that community inequities contribute to health disparities," Strasser said. "Our teams work hard to develop programs and partnerships with community organizations to support vulnerable populations in the communities we’re privileged to serve."

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction site at Essentia Health's new St. Mary's Hospital
Health
ALSO READ: Essentia's new hospital 98% complete, on track to open this summer
The remaining work on the largest private investment in Duluth's history includes completion of construction details, installation of equipment and furniture, and staff training.
March 03, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

In a news release, the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund said the organization has long believed the link between housing, health, and equity is the most critical social determinant of health.

"Housing is a key multiplier for outcomes that improve family and community health including education, income security, safety, connectivity, and even mental health,” Eric Muschler, director of the Housing & Health Equity Initiative, said in the release.

More information about the Housing & Health Equity study can be found at gmhf.com/programs/minnesota-housing-health-equity-initiative.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
Red brick, single-story building with "Essentia Health Surgery Center–Miller Hill" sign
Health
Essentia to reopen Miller Hill surgery center, pharmacy Wednesday
March 21, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A woman is viewed from behind administering an ultrasound test on a patient, with the screen showing the ultrasound
Health
Northland health systems get $1.7 million for ultrasound equipment
March 21, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Inviting In Humor While Maneuvering OCD with Peter Scobas
March 21, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
FDI_0475.JPG
College
Michigan Tech has played both teams in national championship game
March 27, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events
March 27, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens