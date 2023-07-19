Essentia nurses picket over staffing concerns

DULUTH — As Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center celebrates the near-completion of a $900 million facility, local nurses hope to hold an unflattering mirror to their employer's visage.

The Minnesota Nurses Association plans to hold an informational picket from 1-7 p.m. Friday in front of Essentia's new hospital at 402 E. Second St., drawing attention to concerns that members are being left short-staffed, even as Duluth's largest health care provider hosts its first community open house of the soon-to-be-opened facility.

"I feel like it's even more reason to staff us appropriately. It's a brand-new facility with all new technology. And the unit's bigger. So, we need time to understand where things are and learn and be able to get our flow down," said Randali Watson, a registered nurse at Essentia, as she worked on a picket sign at the Duluth Labor Temple on Tuesday evening.

"The rooms are bigger and further apart, which means it's going to take more time to get to our patients," Watson said.

Essentia responded to questions from the News Tribune with the following statement: "We are focused on celebrating the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center, the largest private investment in health care in the history of our region. This state-of-the-art hospital allows our colleagues to bring innovative care to the communities we are privileged to serve. This facility demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our patients, our colleagues and our community."

But Marcia Swanson, a registered nurse in behavioral health in Essentia's Miller-Dwan behavioral health unit, said many nurses still have not had an adequate opportunity to train and familiarize themselves with the new facility to which they will be transferred. She maintains reduced personnel puts both patient and staff safety in jeopardy.

Jessamine Barby, an RN who has worked five years in Essentia's oncology department, said some patients in her unit require close one-on-one care, making it especially tough to spread nursing staff too thinly. She said that worries her as a caregiver but also puts her own career on the line, "because ultimately, it's our license that's at risk if something goes wrong."

In the same statement Essentia issued Tuesday, it responded to workers' concerns: "We work closely with all of our care teams, including nurses, to ensure we are staffing to best meet our patients’ needs. That practice has led to Essentia consistently being ranked as one of the highest-quality health systems in the state. St. Mary’s Medical Center is a five-star hospital as rated by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Regrettably, the Minnesota Nurses Association continues to spread fear and misrepresent the excellent care our nurses provide."

Nurses will not be walking off the job Friday to participate in the informational picket demonstration, which is not a work stoppage, but is rather an attempt to draw public attention to their concerns.