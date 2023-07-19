Essentia Health prepares to move into $900 million Duluth facility

DULUTH — The gleaming new $900 million Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center will open its doors to the community from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday when it hosts an open house.

The 18-floor medical facility towers 340 feet above Superior Street and is covered with fritted glass with upward of 30 patterns designed to prevent bird strikes, reduce glare and improve energy efficiency.

The rooftop garden at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. The hospital tower can be seen in the background. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Even though the new hospital, with 942,000 square feet of space, is considerably larger than the facility it will replace, it is expected to be 20% more efficient in energy and water use than its predecessor.

The medical center is designed to operate more efficiently, too, with a horseshoe-shaped floor layout and a bank of 28 elevators. Dr. Robert Erickson explained that vertical transport has been found to be easier on patients and quicker than moving them horizontally.

Staff members check out the view from the rooftop garden during a tour. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Cebelinski, director of facilities, notes that the elevators are controlled with a “Destination Dispatch” system, where users will punch in their destination floor before entering an elevator and will then be directed to one headed there already, resulting in reduced stops en route. He said the system typically increases transport efficiency by 23%-26%.

Essentia also will seek to separate staff from the public and to avoid moving incompatible loads in the same compartment, such as intermixing food deliveries with refuse removal.

The hospital’s gee-whiz factor is further enhanced by a fleet of 24 self-navigating Tug robots that will be directed to ferry food, linens, garbage and whatever else is needed from one destination in the facility to another.

An autonomous Tug robot enters an open elevator at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

With 344 beds, the new hospital’s capacity is comparable to the one it will replace, but nearly all patients will benefit from private single-bed rooms, with the exception of two pediatric units that can accommodate families with children. Of course, the rooms also provide accommodations for visitors, day or night, when appropriate for care.

A patient room inside the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Erickson said Essentia has left itself with a bit of blank canvas to grow and adapt as will be necessary.

"We have an outpatient clinic. But right now that's shelved. So, we have five floors of shelved space on the Superior Street side, and that's to design the clinic of the future," he said.

Essentia clearly has put much thought and investment into making the new facility inviting, too, with outdoor spaces, jaw-dropping views and the installation of 105 pieces of art — 75% from local sources.

The chapel inside the new St. Mary's Medical Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Erickson said Essentia feels good about having extra space to grow into the new facility and also has the ability to build another two floors taller on the Superior Street side of the building if needed.

"You're always trying to think one step further down the road," Erickson said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic showed those in medicine just how quickly needs can change. Then, there's also the ever-emerging forms of technology a hospital will need to support.

Dr. Robert Erickson answers questions from media during a tour of the new Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Cebelinski said the building has been designed with flexibility in mind as Essentia expects it to remain in use for at least the next 50 years, if not significantly longer.

"And we don't know what's going to happen in the next 50 years," he said.

Cebelinski said that in light of the pandemic and the threat of airborne viral transmission, much thought went into the building's air-handling systems. He said the building brings in fresh air at a rate of about six air changes an hour, and in the operating room, that rate can be boosted to about 25 air changes in the same time span.

Employees make a symbolic walk from the legacy medical center to the new Essentia Health-St. Mary's Health Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In preparation for the relocation of patients from the old hospital to the new one July 30, Jill Cernohous, Essentia's transition operations director, said staff will spend the coming days totally troubleshooting the new facility and familiarizing themselves with it.

Essentia is fortunate that its medical campus is connected by skywalks. So, patients will not need to be taken outside or loaded onto ambulances.

Essentia will receive help by an outside firm called Health Care Relocations that Erickson said "has moved hundreds of hospitals."

Much of the furniture and equipment in the new hospital will be new, but about 30% of its equipment will be relocated from the legacy facility, said Luke Eastep, a Vision Northland adviser for Essentia.

The old hospital will likely be demolished within the coming year, and Cebelinski said Essentia is still exploring the site's future use.

