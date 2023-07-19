6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Essentia Health prepares to move into $900 million Duluth facility

The health care provider says it is leaving nothing to chance as the July 30 moving date for patients nears.

Employees gathered outside a new hospital.
Employees gather at the entrance of the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth on Tuesday after making a symbolic walk from the legacy medical center to the replacement medical center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 7:51 AM

DULUTH — The gleaming new $900 million Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center will open its doors to the community from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday when it hosts an open house.

The 18-floor medical facility towers 340 feet above Superior Street and is covered with fritted glass with upward of 30 patterns designed to prevent bird strikes, reduce glare and improve energy efficiency.

A rooftop garden at a new medical center with the hospital tower in the background.
The rooftop garden at the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. The hospital tower can be seen in the background.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Even though the new hospital, with 942,000 square feet of space, is considerably larger than the facility it will replace, it is expected to be 20% more efficient in energy and water use than its predecessor.

Essentia Health's Vision Northland building
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Essentia Health sets opening for new St. Mary's Medical Center
The $900 million hospital will welcome its first patients on July 30.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

The medical center is designed to operate more efficiently, too, with a horseshoe-shaped floor layout and a bank of 28 elevators. Dr. Robert Erickson explained that vertical transport has been found to be easier on patients and quicker than moving them horizontally.

Employees of a hospital standing on a rooftop garden.
Staff members check out the view from the rooftop garden during a tour.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Cebelinski, director of facilities, notes that the elevators are controlled with a “Destination Dispatch” system, where users will punch in their destination floor before entering an elevator and will then be directed to one headed there already, resulting in reduced stops en route. He said the system typically increases transport efficiency by 23%-26%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essentia also will seek to separate staff from the public and to avoid moving incompatible loads in the same compartment, such as intermixing food deliveries with refuse removal.

The hospital’s gee-whiz factor is further enhanced by a fleet of 24 self-navigating Tug robots that will be directed to ferry food, linens, garbage and whatever else is needed from one destination in the facility to another.

A robotic cart at a hospital
An autonomous Tug robot enters an open elevator at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

With 344 beds, the new hospital’s capacity is comparable to the one it will replace, but nearly all patients will benefit from private single-bed rooms, with the exception of two pediatric units that can accommodate families with children. Of course, the rooms also provide accommodations for visitors, day or night, when appropriate for care.

A patient room inside of a new hospital
A patient room inside the new Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Erickson said Essentia has left itself with a bit of blank canvas to grow and adapt as will be necessary.

"We have an outpatient clinic. But right now that's shelved. So, we have five floors of shelved space on the Superior Street side, and that's to design the clinic of the future," he said.

Essentia clearly has put much thought and investment into making the new facility inviting, too, with outdoor spaces, jaw-dropping views and the installation of 105 pieces of art — 75% from local sources.

A chapel at a hospital
The chapel inside the new St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Erickson said Essentia feels good about having extra space to grow into the new facility and also has the ability to build another two floors taller on the Superior Street side of the building if needed.

"You're always trying to think one step further down the road," Erickson said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic showed those in medicine just how quickly needs can change. Then, there's also the ever-emerging forms of technology a hospital will need to support.

ADVERTISEMENT

A doctor speaks with media members.
Dr. Robert Erickson answers questions from media during a tour of the new Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Cebelinski said the building has been designed with flexibility in mind as Essentia expects it to remain in use for at least the next 50 years, if not significantly longer.

"And we don't know what's going to happen in the next 50 years," he said.

Cebelinski said that in light of the pandemic and the threat of airborne viral transmission, much thought went into the building's air-handling systems. He said the building brings in fresh air at a rate of about six air changes an hour, and in the operating room, that rate can be boosted to about 25 air changes in the same time span.

Hospital employees walking from one facility to another during a symbolic walk.
Employees make a symbolic walk from the legacy medical center to the new Essentia Health-St. Mary's Health Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In preparation for the relocation of patients from the old hospital to the new one July 30, Jill Cernohous, Essentia's transition operations director, said staff will spend the coming days totally troubleshooting the new facility and familiarizing themselves with it.

Essentia is fortunate that its medical campus is connected by skywalks. So, patients will not need to be taken outside or loaded onto ambulances.

NursesSigns.jpg
Health
ALSO READ: Essentia nurses' staffing concerns prompt picket
Nurses will take to the street in front of the new Duluth medical facility Friday.
21m ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Essentia will receive help by an outside firm called Health Care Relocations that Erickson said "has moved hundreds of hospitals."

Much of the furniture and equipment in the new hospital will be new, but about 30% of its equipment will be relocated from the legacy facility, said Luke Eastep, a Vision Northland adviser for Essentia.

The old hospital will likely be demolished within the coming year, and Cebelinski said Essentia is still exploring the site's future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

A patient birthing room at a new hospital.
A patient birthing room inside the new center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
more by peter passi
BreweryCreek.jpg
Local
Duluth affordable housing advocates praise 'unprecedented' recent investments
Minnesota has set $1 billion aside for housing projects, and local organizations will compete for a share of those funds.
18h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, fourth from right, celebrates as Patrick Waddick, President of Innovation and Operations at Cirrus Aircraft, cuts a ribbon during the grand opening of the Paint and Finish Facility Expansion
Local
Duluth looks to feds for help as it strives to meet growing labor needs
Jul 11
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Fireworks from Duluth’s Fourth Fest light up the sky
Local
Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024
Jul 8
 · 
By  Peter Passi
City parks and trails.
Local
$8.2 million grant to make Duluth's Lakewalk safer, more resilient
Jul 5
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Perspective and the Present Moment: A Conversation With My Brother
16h ago
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Mayo Clinic-LifeSource Announcement
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic to establish organ donor care unit at Rochester campus
19h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Eyota EMS sign.JPG
Health
Rural EMS plagued by federal reimbursements, staffing shortages
2d ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
a group of people ride motorcycles in a small parking lot
Business
Aerostich celebrates 40th anniversary with its Very Boring Rally
12m ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Lighthouse camp UMD hallway navigation
Local
Teens with limited vision learn skills in Duluth
2h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Duluth International Regatta
Sports
'Silent sport fanatic' Rauschenfels thrives with Duluth Rowing Club
22h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Light-skinned woman in middle age with red hair, wearing blue blouse, stands in model of airplane interior, inside building with gray-brown painted brick interior walls.
Local
St. Louis County Historical Society leadership changing as director retires
22h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler