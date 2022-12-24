Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sponsored By

An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Health
|
Duluth hospitals release top baby names for 2022

Did your baby's name make the top of the list?

Stock photo baby
Getty Images
Getty Images
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
December 24, 2022 11:52 AM
DULUTH — Juniper, Olivia and Sophia were among the most popular names for baby girls born at Duluth hospitals this year, while Hudson, Grayson and Maverick were the top choices for baby boys.

According to St. Luke's, nearly 800 babies were born in the last 12 months, from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, at the St. Luke's Birthing Center. Seven of those babies were named Maverick, another seven were named Hudson and six were named Juniper.

St. Luke's reported a seven-way tie for the second-most popular names for girls: Amelia, Charlotte, Eleanor, Freya, Madeline, Rylee and Violet.

At Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, 12 baby boys were named Grayson, Greyson or Graysen. The top name for girls this year was Olivia, with nine baby Olivias born this year.

The following are the top baby names at Essentia's Duluth birthing center for 2022:

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys:

  1. Grayson (8)/Graysen (2)/Greyson (2) — 12
  2. Hudson, Oliver, Miles (9)/Myles (1) — 10 each
  3. James, Levi, Arlo (8)/Arlow (1) — 9 each
  4. Carter — 8
  5. Asher, Jack, Leo — 7 each
  6. Beau, Henry, Lincoln, Noah — 6 each
  7. Cooper, Easton, Elijah, Tucker, Walker — 5 each

Girls:

  1. Olivia, Sophia (6)/Sofia (1)/Sophie (2) — 9 each
  2. Lily (6)/Lilly (1), Madelyn (5)/Madeleine (1)/ Madeline (1) — 7 each
  3. Amelia, Ellie, Hazel, Sadie, Madison (5)/Madisen (1) — 6 each
  4. Aurora, Ava, Charlotte, Harper, Isla, Lillian, Nora, Oaklynn — 5 each
  5. Alice, Brynlee, Willow — 4 each

St. Luke's also shared some of their most unique and creative baby names of the year: Achilles, Arrowyn, McGregor, Novaroo, Persephone, Pluto, Willoughby and Zephram.
According to babynames.com and babycenter.com, some of the most popular baby names across the United States this year are Oliver, Olivia, Liam, Asher, Aurora, Liam, Aurora, Emma, Noah and Rowan.

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
