Duluth hospitals release top baby names for 2022

DULUTH — Juniper, Olivia and Sophia were among the most popular names for baby girls born at Duluth hospitals this year, while Hudson, Grayson and Maverick were the top choices for baby boys.

According to St. Luke's, nearly 800 babies were born in the last 12 months, from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, at the St. Luke's Birthing Center. Seven of those babies were named Maverick, another seven were named Hudson and six were named Juniper.

St. Luke's reported a seven-way tie for the second-most popular names for girls: Amelia, Charlotte, Eleanor, Freya, Madeline, Rylee and Violet.

At Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, 12 baby boys were named Grayson, Greyson or Graysen. The top name for girls this year was Olivia, with nine baby Olivias born this year.

The following are the top baby names at Essentia's Duluth birthing center for 2022:

Boys:



Grayson (8)/Graysen (2)/Greyson (2) — 12 Hudson, Oliver, Miles (9)/Myles (1) — 10 each James, Levi, Arlo (8)/Arlow (1) — 9 each Carter — 8 Asher, Jack, Leo — 7 each Beau, Henry, Lincoln, Noah — 6 each Cooper, Easton, Elijah, Tucker, Walker — 5 each

Girls:

Olivia, Sophia (6)/Sofia (1)/Sophie (2) — 9 each Lily (6)/Lilly (1), Madelyn (5)/Madeleine (1)/ Madeline (1) — 7 each Amelia, Ellie, Hazel, Sadie, Madison (5)/Madisen (1) — 6 each Aurora, Ava, Charlotte, Harper, Isla, Lillian, Nora, Oaklynn — 5 each Alice, Brynlee, Willow — 4 each

St. Luke's also shared some of their most unique and creative baby names of the year: Achilles, Arrowyn, McGregor, Novaroo, Persephone, Pluto, Willoughby and Zephram.

According to babynames.com and babycenter.com, some of the most popular baby names across the United States this year are Oliver, Olivia, Liam, Asher, Aurora, Liam, Aurora, Emma, Noah and Rowan.