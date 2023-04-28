Duluth area HIV, syphilis outbreaks continue to impact community

DULUTH — The St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services department is launching a campaign to increase awareness about the HIV and syphilis outbreaks in the Duluth area. The outbreaks were first reported in March 2021, and include cases diagnosed since Sept. 1, 2019.

The HIV outbreak in the Duluth area is up to 37 associated cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The outbreak has grown from 13 cases in March 2021, to 17 cases in July 2021, to 25 cases in June 2022.

The outbreak, which encompasses the 30-mile radius around Duluth, has been linked to 27 cases in St. Louis County, two cases each in Carlton and Lake counties, and six cases in other, unnamed counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of April 25.

The area's syphilis outbreak is linked to 134 cases in the area, including 116 in St. Louis County, 13 in Carlton County and five in Lake County.

Rillis Eklund, a public health nurse with St. Louis County, said she's learned there's a lack of awareness about the outbreaks among most of the community.

"We really want to make people at risk and the general population, as well as providers, aware that we do have an HIV outbreak in the area," Eklund said. "We're working with our community partners, specifically Fond du Lac and AICHO."

The county is enhancing its communication about the HIV and syphilis outbreaks, with help from a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Advertising campaigns will launch on dating sites and social media, as well as billboards and Duluth Transit Authority bus wraps. St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services is also increasing communication with providers, promoting area resources and providing sexually transmitted disease outreach and testing during community events.

"People think that syphilis is something that happened in the past and that we don't have to worry about it today, so at our outreach events we really make it a point to let people know that syphilis still is a risk," Eklund said. "We talk about risk factors and how to reduce those, and we hand out condoms."

In St. Louis County, six cases of HIV were diagnosed in 2022, the same number as in 2021. Two cases have been diagnosed in 2023 so far, with data reported from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. No other Northland counties in Minnesota have reported new cases yet this year, although Carlton County reported two diagnoses in 2022.

Statewide, syphilis rates increased 25% in 2022, with a 42% increase in congenital syphilis. There were 1,831 cases of syphilis in Minnesota in 2022, compared to 1,457 in 2021. Nineteen cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in 2022, and three have been diagnosed so far this year between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. County information for the congenital cases was unavailable.

"The increase in congenital syphilis is especially troubling because syphilis can be readily detected and treated during pregnancy and can be prevented," the Minnesota Department of Health wrote in a news release about its updated STD statistics report. "It can cause severe complications such as miscarriages and stillbirths. Infants born with congenital syphilis can suffer serious health problems, including deformed bones, enlarged liver and spleen, severe anemia, brain and nerve problems, and other complications."

People most at risk in the HIV and syphilis outbreaks are men who have sex with men, sex partners or syringe-sharing partners of people known to be living with HIV, people who inject drugs and their sex partners or needle/equipment-sharing partners, people experiencing homelessness, and people who exchange sex for income or other items they need.

Chlamydia the most common STD

The Minnesota Department of Health's 2022 sexually transmitted disease report revealed chlamydia was the most prevalent STD in the state again last year. Cases statewide decreased 2% from 2021; however, MDH notes the coronavirus pandemic has likely skewed the accuracy of statistics due to lower volumes of testing.

“We cannot know the full extent of COVID-19’s impact on STD screening and treatment accessibility based on our data over the past few years,” said Christine Jones, STD, HIV and TB section manager for MDH, in the news release. “But we can say for certain that STDs continue to be a major concern in Minnesota. STD and HIV screening and appropriate treatment are critical pieces of preventing long-term health problems and future spread of these diseases.”

In the Northland, 919 cases of chlamydia were diagnosed in 2022; 680 of those were in St. Louis County, which had a rate of 340 cases per 100,000 people.

In 2021, the county had 780 cases diagnosed, at a rate of 390 people per 100,000.

Statewide, 22,079 cases were diagnosed in 2022, at a rate of 416 people per 100,000.

The following number of chlamydia cases were diagnosed in each Northland county in Minnesota in 2022:



Aitkin: 21

Carlton: 97

Cook: 4

Itasca: 84

Koochiching: 16

Lake: 17

St. Louis: 680

More than 75% of the state's chlamydia cases were diagnosed in people younger than 30, according to the MDH report. Eklund said that aligns with what the county has seen, especially in young women, who are biologically more prone to developing STDs.

"Some young people don't get STD testing," Eklund said. "Perhaps they're not aware that they need testing. They might have a lack of transportation, or a lack of health insurance. Young people are sometimes hesitant to talk openly with a nurse or doctor about their sexual health."

Last year, 8,161 cases of gonorrhea were diagnosed in Minnesota — 352 of which were in Northland counties. St. Louis County has 290 cases, at a rate of 145 cases per 100,000 people. In 2021, the county had 360 cases with a rate of 180 per 100,000.

The following number of chlamydia cases were diagnosed in each Northland county in Minnesota in 2022:



Aitkin: 5

Carlton: 32

Cook: 1

Itasca: 14

Koochiching: 0

Lake: 10

St. Louis: 290

STD testing available in Duluth