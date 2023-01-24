COVID testing site at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to close Saturday

DULUTH — The COVID-19 testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will close Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon.

Four state-run testing sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will end their services this weekend. The DECC has offered free COVID tests at Paulucci Hall since 2020. The site has had rapid testing, saliva testing and test-to-treat options.

The news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated options for COVID testing will still be available from the state for Minnesotans in the following capacities:



At-home tests are available to order at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp. Note this is the last round of orders.

Test-to-treat programming is available to all Minnesotans via telehealth through Cue Health.

Some insurance companies offer free at-home tests through local pharmacies. Check with your provider for more information.

Contact your health care provider or local pharmacy for COVID testing options.

View the "MDH Testing Locations" map at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested.

COVID vaccines and boosters are widely available for free to everyone 6 months and older. For more information, contact your health care provider or local pharmacy or use the state's vaccine locator at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine.