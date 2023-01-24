COVID testing site at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to close Saturday
The Minnesota Department of Health is closing its state-run testing sites.
DULUTH — The COVID-19 testing site at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will close Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon.
Four state-run testing sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will end their services this weekend. The DECC has offered free COVID tests at Paulucci Hall since 2020. The site has had rapid testing, saliva testing and test-to-treat options.
The news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated options for COVID testing will still be available from the state for Minnesotans in the following capacities:
- At-home tests are available to order at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp. Note this is the last round of orders.
- Test-to-treat programming is available to all Minnesotans via telehealth through Cue Health.
- Some insurance companies offer free at-home tests through local pharmacies. Check with your provider for more information.
- Contact your health care provider or local pharmacy for COVID testing options.
- View the "MDH Testing Locations" map at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested.
COVID vaccines and boosters are widely available for free to everyone 6 months and older. For more information, contact your health care provider or local pharmacy or use the state's vaccine locator at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine.