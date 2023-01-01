Haley Hedstrom - Age: 32, Lake Superior Zoo

Haley Hedstrom Photo courtesy of Haley Hedstrom

What do you do professionally?

I am the chief executive officer at the Lake Superior Zoo.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I currently serve on the city of Duluth’s Tourism Advisory Board with other industry leaders as the attractions representative. I am also the vice president of the Duluth Area Attractions Council. The tourism industry is a critical part of Duluth’s economy, and I do everything I can to help make it a success!

What is important to you?

Being authentic and true to myself. I also strive to be a changemaker in our community when it comes to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.

How do you spend your free time?

I love to spend time with my husband and son hiking on local trails or going to the movies. I also enjoy reading, writing and watching ‘The Office’ on repeat.

Photo courtesy of Haley Hedstrom

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I love that there are so many opportunities to get out and explore nature. We’re so lucky to not only have beautiful parks and trails right in our backyard, but also be so close to many other amenities across the Northland.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Trust your instincts and embrace opportunities to learn and grow. Never stop evolving! Also, you’re going to get so much advice, whether that’s from peers or mentors, books about leadership, articles from industry journals, or just scrolling on social media. Take the pieces of information that really resonate with you and use it as an inspiration to create your own leadership and professional style guide. Embrace it all — failure, adversity, doubt — it will all come in handy throughout your career. You will be surprised at how little those tiny bumps in the road matter in the long run.

Favorite moment in life?

I have so many favorite moments that it’s difficult to choose just one. I would say the best moment of my life was when my son, Maxton, was born. He has always been my inspiration — as a young mother at 20, I felt like I wanted to not only be a role model for him, but also other people who find themselves being a parent when they’re young and unsure of what the future holds.

Who has inspired you or your favorite motivational quote?

So many people have inspired me, it’s hard to name just one, so let’s go with the favorite motivational quote from Sonia Sotomayor: ‘In every position that I’ve been in, there have been naysayers who don’t believe I’m qualified or who don’t believe I can do the work. And I feel a special responsibility to prove them wrong.’

Anything else you want to add?

Use your voice and be a platform for others that may not have the chance to speak as loudly. Aspire to be the change you want to see in the world.