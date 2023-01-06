99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Minnesota
Voting begins for Minnesota's annual snowplow naming contest
Finalists include names like "Clearopathra" and "Just Scraping By."
Columns
Local View: Don't let London Road roundabout get rammed through
From the column: "If the roundabout is meant to prevent crashes, it isn’t needed."
January 06, 2023 09:04 AM
Letters
Reader's View: But why does the Blatnik need to be replaced?
Are there safety issues with the existing bridge?
December 31, 2022 11:31 AM
Minnesota
State asks Minnesotans to weigh safety, environment when salting slick surfaces
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tells residents to follow a “less is better” strategy for salting surfaces. Salt is commonly overapplied and sends chloride into lakes, rivers and streams.
December 28, 2022 10:30 AM

Latest Headlines
I-35
Local
Portion of I-35 in Duluth to briefly close next week for sign replacement
Between 1 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, northbound traffic on the highway is set to be diverted at 40th Avenue West
October 07, 2022 01:36 PM
By  Staff reports
Minnesota
I-94 work will squeeze traffic in central Minnesota for weeks
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will resurface and make repairs to the Interstate 94 bridge in southwest St. Cloud in Stearns County. Drivers will encounter reduced speeds and one-lane traffic, in each direction. The work begins Wednesday, Aug. 31, and is expected to be completed in mid-October.
August 26, 2022 12:51 PM
By  Forum News Service
Columns
Local View / The long-lasting road ahead: pavement choices matter
From the column: "Minnesotans stand to benefit from smarter paving projects. ... It is important to acknowledge that the public pays the price for poor pavement conditions."
August 13, 2022 10:12 AM
By  Matthew J. Zeller
Letters
Reader's View: Tell us reasons behind Blatnik boondoggle
In response to several of my inquiries, I was informed that the current bridge is beyond its useful life.
August 05, 2022 08:20 AM
By  Bryce Makela, Duluth
Local
Another $168 million of work added to Twin Ports Interchange
Reconstruction of the Garfield Avenue interchange and Highway 53 ramps will dovetail with ongoing reconstruction, ending years of potential delays.
June 28, 2022 05:31 PM
By  Brady Slater
Columns
Local View: Central Entrance decision a classic example of confusion in Duluth
From the column: "I think everyone would agree the Central Entrance corridor has morphed into a congested, ugly, unsafe roadway."
June 13, 2022 10:04 AM
By  Mark A. Baker

Editorials
Our View: Be bold with interstate rebuild in downtown Duluth
From the editorial: "The opportunity is now to do something dramatic, something transformative for the good of Duluth and its residents, and to attractively connect downtown to the lakefront like never before."
May 25, 2022 08:02 AM
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Local
Parkway concept survives as option for Duluth
MnDOT will study traffic impacts of an at-grade crossing between downtown and Canal Park, while also analyzing new bridge concepts for Fifth Avenue West over I-35.
May 24, 2022 07:00 PM
By  Brady Slater
News
'Marquee' days mark interchange progress in Duluth
Ground improvements, creek-merging and steel placement among latest Twin Ports Interchange developments.
May 21, 2022 03:29 PM
By  Brady Slater
