The Minnesota Department of Transportation will resurface and make repairs to the Interstate 94 bridge in southwest St. Cloud in Stearns County. Drivers will encounter reduced speeds and one-lane traffic, in each direction. The work begins Wednesday, Aug. 31, and is expected to be completed in mid-October.
From the editorial: "The opportunity is now to do something dramatic, something transformative for the good of Duluth and its residents, and to attractively connect downtown to the lakefront like never before."