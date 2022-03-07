99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOCAL GOVERNMENT AID

Local View: Parks question doomed by Duluth's dependence on property taxes
From the column: "The size of the ask to local property taxpayers should be based on what is absolutely required to fund the most vital needs, rather than on the basis of what city leaders think they can get."
Minnesota Capitol
Our View: Group's lobbying blitz is good for Duluth, too
At the top of the legislative-priorities lists for both the city and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is the need to increase Local Government Aid. It can at least come close to keeping up with inflation.
March 07, 2022 08:00 PM
Our View: LGA rightly remains priority for Duluth
From the editorial: "Lawmakers can ... work to end the every-year battles, political and otherwise, that cities like Duluth are forced to engage in just to get their fair shares of Local Government Aid."
February 08, 2022 10:12 AM

