Erin Kreeger - Age: 38, Duluth Library Foundation

Erin Kreeger Courtesy of Erin Kreeger

What do you do professionally?

I am the executive director of the Duluth Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization that champions the Duluth Public Library and works to increase its capacity to serve the community. In my role, I am an advocate, fundraiser, bridge builder and organizer. I love supporting my community through the work of the library, which is one of the only public institutions that serve all people for free — no matter their age or background — with access to education, entertainment and economic opportunities. I feel privileged that I can use my previous experience working in public policy, education and nonprofit administration to build a more vibrant Duluth.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

When the pandemic hit us, I had to step away from a lot of the volunteering I had been doing. I was in the process of winding a lot of things down due to expecting my first child, who ended up being born the week the governor shut the state down in response to the pandemic. Prior to that, I served on the board of the Duluth NAACP as chair of the Criminal Justice Committee and worked with the Young Adults Committee to launch the Social Justice Socials. I also volunteered with Safe Haven. Last year, I volunteered on a local political campaign. I am looking forward to ramping things back up to be more involved as my daughter is older.

What is important to you?

My family is my priority, particularly as my time with my daughter is fleeting and she grows too quickly. Following that, I want to make sure that I am participating in the community and doing what I can to create a more welcoming and supportive space for people today and tomorrow. Whether that is being an informed voter, or supporting and volunteering with organizations that are focused on issues like gun violence, reproductive health, education and more, I just hope that we can make our spaces more inclusive, safe and healthy.

How do you spend your free time?

My husband and I moved to Duluth a little over five years ago, and the major attraction to the city was access to outdoor activities. After nearly a decade of living and working in Washington, D.C., we were craving to return to a community that valued and provided access to the outdoors. I am again training for Grandma’s half marathon, so I spend a lot of time on the Lakewalk getting miles in, but I also love to hike, backpack and camp. We have been taking our daughter car camping since she was 1 and it is my goal to take her on her first Boundary Waters trip this summer. In the winter, you can find me at the DECC curling or on one of Duluth’s many trails cross-country skiing. Depending on the number of hills on the trail, you might catch me pulling my daughter. If we are not on an adventure, you can find us in our backyard, playing with the dog and watching outdoor movies.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I think how I spend my free time highlights why I love living in the Northland, accessing the variety of wonderful natural spaces it has to offer. The people make the work great. Duluth is full of professionals committed to serving their neighbors and seeing the community grow and improve for folks. I remain in awe of all the people I have met over the last five years and look forward to learning from them and supporting them in their important and exciting endeavors.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

A great way to expand and put your skills to work in unique ways is through volunteering. It is also a great way to make connections outside of the silo of your paid position and will help you think about your work from a broader perspective. Don’t get trapped into thinking mentors can only be individuals with years of experience. I have received just as much value from my mentors with 20-plus years of experience as the intern who is still in college and is creative and excited to explore new things. Also, get your library card! Public libraries are great resources for professionals, ranging from materials for continued education to using the reference desk for research questions. Not to mention, it is a great way to save money on things like books, audio and ebooks, music, movies and more!

Favorite moment in life?

It is hard to beat the birth of my daughter, but a close second was attending a White House briefing on issues in the criminal justice system. At that time, I was working on criminal justice reform. As a young professional, attending a discussion at the White House just blew my mind. It was also the first time I had ever been to the White House. The other is probably attending trapeze school for a day and nailing the flip dismount, but sadly I missed the catch and release to the other individual.

Who has inspired you?

My mother was a major inspiration of mine growing up and continues to inspire me to this day. She was a resourceful single mother and a dedicated math educator who pursued her master’s degree after my sister and I went off to college. Most importantly, she taught me balance. When I was young, I witnessed her connecting with and supporting students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. I remember her working with students who were dealing with trauma or just rough days and situations at home. In those instances, she would say self-care is more important, school can wait, and we can plan for catching up when things are a little more stable. That has influenced my work and management style to this day.

From one of the nominator:

“Duluth is so dang lucky to call Erin Kreeger our own! And I’m lucky (and proud) to have witnessed Erin’s impressive career trajectory. From alumni relations to annual giving to serving as the executive director for the Library’s Foundation, she approaches all of her work with compassion and a community-centered approach. Our city is better because she’s in it. Thank you again and yay to this year’s cohort!”

― Laura Johnson