Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth to name Lincoln Park stone pavilion in honor of late councilor

As ambitious efforts to rejuvenate a neighborhood park continue, city councilors have seized the opportunity to recognize the contributions of a fallen colleague.

A pavilion at a park that is getting renovated.
Renovation work continues to the existing stone pavilion in Lincoln Park in Duluth as seen Wednesday. The structure will be named in memory of the late 4th District City Councilor Renee Van Nett.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 11:13 AM

DULUTH — One of Lincoln Park’s fiercest champions will be memorialized with the dedication of a stone pavilion in a neighborhood park of the same name.

This week, Duluth city councilors unanimously agreed that a local landmark built on the south end of Lincoln Park by the Works Progress Administration should be named in honor of their former colleague, Renee Van Nett, who represented the city’s 4th District until her death to cancer on June 3, 2022.

VanNett.jpg
Renee Van Nett

Van Nett, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, was elected to city office twice and in 2021 became the first Indigenous person chosen by her peers to serve as Duluth council president.

Hannah Alstead was selected by councilors to serve in place of Van Nett, who she considered a close friend.

Reflecting on the pending dedication, she said: “I want everyone to know, this has been a tough year without her. And this is really something incredible we are able to do in her name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sign outside of a park describing the construction plan.
A sign describing the construction plan for Lincoln Park at a corner of West Third Street and Lincoln Park Drive in Duluth as seen Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A tearful Alstead credited Terese Tomanek, an at large councilor, for bringing the dedication proposal forward. Other co-sponsors included Alstead, Arik Forsman and Council President Janet Kennedy.

Tomanek said she wanted to pay tribute to Van Nett, whom she considered a mentor, and at first inquired about naming a city street after her. Then someone in city administration suggested the pavilion as an alternative.

"It's more lasting. It's more visible. Plus, it's just a solid structure. And Renee was a solid woman, a solid city councilor and a solid leader. It all just made sense," Tomanek said.

Councilor Forsman said he will reserve his comments until the dedication of the pavilion in the future, but prior to a Monday resolution vote said, “It is an honor and privilege to vote for this.”

The importance of Lincoln Park to the neighborhood is evidenced by its very nomenclature, observed Jodi Slick, founder and CEO of Ecolibrium 3.

She noted that the neighborhood originally was known as West End but was later rebranded as Lincoln Park.

"That was really done because Lincoln Park was considered the jewel and the heart of the neighborhood," Slick said.

Slick said she also finds it oddly appropriate to have the pavilion dedicated to the memory of a local leader of Indigenous descent inside a park named after Abraham Lincoln, who served as president at the time of the largest mass execution in our nation's history: the 1862 hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I also think it's a nice counterbalance to recognize that, as a neighborhood, we are on Indigenous land," Slick said.

Renovations to a playground and pavilion at a park.
Lincoln Park in Duluth as seen Wednesday. The construction plan for the park includes renovations to the existing stone pavilion, upper right, and playground relocation and replacement.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The stone pavilion is being restored as part of a $2.1 million major upgrade of the park that’s still in progress. The structure and its restrooms were closed to the public in 2014 after being damaged by a fire, determined to have been a case of arson.

While taking care to maintain the historic value of the pavilion, it has been updated to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.

A fence with a 'keep out' sign surrounds a park during renovation work.
The Lincoln Park sign behind a fence while renovation work continued Wednesday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Improvements to the park continue and parts of it remain closed to the public. But Senior Parks Planner Cliff Knettel said work is proceeding on schedule, and he expects the park will be fully reopened by Sept. 30.

In addition to restoring the pavilion, the project will bring new landscaping to the park; walkways and lighting will be improved; a new basketball court will be constructed on the upper terrace; the playground and picnic areas will be expanded and reconfigured; Lincoln Park Drive will be stabilized and repaved; and new parking lots will be installed.

A playground at a park during the renovation process.
Playground relocation and replacement is part of the construction plan for Lincoln Park in Duluth as seen Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Established in 1896, Lincoln Park is one of Duluth’s oldest city parks. It is 35 acres in size and Miller Creek courses through it, forming a dramatic rocky ravine.

Once public restrooms are restored to the park, Slick said it may return to its days as a popular public event venue. Until 1949, Lincoln Park annually hosted a well-attended Midsummer Festival.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, with a comment from Councilor Terese Tomanek. It was originally published at 11:13 a.m. the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
University of Minnesota trademarks fast-growing poplar tree
Listen: Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement
Bygones: Duluth's parking ordinance took effect 100 years ago
Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth

A park undergoing renovations
The renovation plan to Lincoln Park in Duluth includes relocation and replacement of the playground as seen Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People operating construction equipment while working on renovating a park.
Workers operate construction equipment while working on renovations to Lincoln Park in Duluth Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A construction excavator dumping soil.
A worker uses a hydraulic excavator in Lincoln Park in Duluth to move soil during renovation work Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
long-stemmed plant with cluster of tiny white flowers stands among green plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Water hemlocks dot roadsides with white
6h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: As days and waters warm, fish move deeper
18h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Stopped cars at a traffic light in front of a hospital.
Health
Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement
18h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien