Courtney Gallo

What do you do professionally?

I am the utility operations paralegal for the city of Duluth, Public Works and Utilities. I am also a union steward and on the negotiating team for the city of Duluth’s basic bargaining unit of AFSCME.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I ran a local nonprofit for 10 years called Project Heart to Heart. I started that nonprofit after my son was born in 2011 with a congenital heart defect. With the help of my team, we were able to distribute over $600,000 worth of assistance to Minnesota families who also had children born with CHD. We built a playground in Esko, started a scholarship at Hermantown High School (now run by a family in honor of their son), and donated countless items and funds. Project Heart to Heart closed in February 2022 after a decade of success. I also sat on the board for Conquering CHD. I was the director for our local chapter of the Minnesota Paralegal Association for many years. I also love to support the importance of donating blood. I’ve worked closely with Memorial Blood Centers. I’ve spoken at their What’s Your Type gala; even meeting my son’s blood donors. My son is currently on the bloodmobile. I also helped to expand the city of Duluth’s Home Energy Loan Program to include fixes that previously weren’t included in the program. It’s been a vital resource for our residents.

What is important to you?

The most important thing to me is family. I am blessed to have a wonderful husband and a beautifully blended family that includes three phenomenal daughters, a compassionate son and four adorable grandsons. It takes a village these days, and my children and grandchildren are lucky to have grandparents, great-grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends to celebrate and help them.

How do you spend your free time?

I spend my free time with my family and friends, cooking, hot tubbing and cooking out. I also enjoy baking cupcakes on the side.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland? I love the familiarity that comes with growing up here and now working in this community. It’s an ‘everyone knows everyone’ community. We have a big city feel with a small town vibe. I can rarely go anywhere without someone saying, ‘Don’t I know your Dad?’

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Always have integrity and do what’s right. You can never go wrong doing the right thing.

Favorite moment in life?

I have a million moments I could list as a favorite, but being in this stage of life personally and professionally is one of my favorite times. I am a very lucky lady!

Who has inspired you?

My biggest inspiration professionally is administrative law judge Lynn Barbe. I worked with her for many years when she was a legal aid attorney, and she always pushed me to be better, think outside of the box, get more information. My biggest inspiration personally is my son, Sully. He’s had three open-heart surgeries and countless other procedures. Through it all, he’s continued to be kind and compassionate every single day.

Anything else you want to add?

It’s very humbling to receive this honor and know that your time and efforts are recognized and appreciated.

From the nominator:

“Dear Courtney, I am so pleased to hear you’ve been selected to Duluth’s 2023 20 Under 40. It was hard to summarize the accomplishments and character that is Courtney Gallo in just a few paragraphs. The depth and breadth of your courage and compassion could fill several books. Yes, you have achieved many substantial goals and accomplishments. But there is so much more that defines who you are. These are the everyday little things that amount to so much more. Many people have done special things, but not many are as consistent, open and compassionate to any and every one in need. I love and appreciate the person you are and have always been. As I’ve said since you were a little girl, ‘Keep being Courtney, you’re really good at it.’ Congratulations on your nomination. I am so happy that other people now get to see and learn what a beautiful human you are. You are loved beyond measure! Love, Dad!!!”

― John W. Carlson