Sam Cook column: White on white on white

It’s been an excellent week or so in Duluth if you happen to enjoy snow removal. Those of us who live here must harbor some bizarre fascination with it. Theoretically, we could choose to live elsewhere.

The snow seemed to come steadily for about three days, falling atop an earlier series of snowfalls while Phyllis and I were visiting the kids in France. Our neighbor, Dean, was watching over our place then.

“I think I blew snow four times,” he said upon our return.

God bless all the Deans who look after those of us who get away in mid-winter.

This latest round of snow was heavy stuff. I fired up the snowblower and got after it. Early in the assault, however, I ran into mechanical trouble. I lost control of the spout that spews the snow in a long, graceful arc from the driveway into the yard.

Instead of locking into place where I wanted it, the spout went into free-spin mode, waggling back and forth in about a 270-degree arc like some madman with a fire hose. Oh, it still shot the snow 20 or 30 feet — wherever it darn well pleased. At the kitchen window. Toward the neighbor’s house. In areas I had already cleared.

If I tried to manually control both the direction and the degree of arc on the spout, plus engaging the main auger and wheel drive, I lost control of the whole machine. It would waddle and weave up and down the drive like a drunk after bar closing, the spout writhing and swirling, snow spewing every which way.

If neighbors happened to look out at me flailing at the controls, snow spiraling out of the orange monster, they must have thought, “Look at old man Cook, honey. He’s lost it.”

Living in the north, there are so many ways winter can have its way with us. Losing traction on hidden ice patches. Shattering tail lights while backing into rock-hard snowbanks. Getting tongues stuck to metal objects. You can see why someone might want to winter in Arizona.

Yet, there are moments of sublime joy. A few evenings ago at dusk, I was shuffling along a snow trail in my mukluks. Daylight was fading fast, and I was kicking myself for having started too late. Then I happened to look up, toward the east, between the white trunks of bare birches — and saw the full moon rising. The weather had been cloudy for so long I’d forgotten what moon phase we were in.

Now it was suspended over the eastern horizon, so crisp and white it appeared to be illuminated from within.

White moon.

White trees.

White snow.

And silence all around.

