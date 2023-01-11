99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Sam Cook column: White on white on white

If winter is going to give you snow, you’ll find some challenges and some joy in it.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
January 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It’s been an excellent week or so in Duluth if you happen to enjoy snow removal. Those of us who live here must harbor some bizarre fascination with it. Theoretically, we could choose to live elsewhere.

The snow seemed to come steadily for about three days, falling atop an earlier series of snowfalls while Phyllis and I were visiting the kids in France. Our neighbor, Dean, was watching over our place then.

“I think I blew snow four times,” he said upon our return.

sam cook fish.jpg
More by Sam Cook
Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249.
November 08, 2021 07:38 PM

God bless all the Deans who look after those of us who get away in mid-winter.

This latest round of snow was heavy stuff. I fired up the snowblower and got after it. Early in the assault, however, I ran into mechanical trouble. I lost control of the spout that spews the snow in a long, graceful arc from the driveway into the yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of locking into place where I wanted it, the spout went into free-spin mode, waggling back and forth in about a 270-degree arc like some madman with a fire hose. Oh, it still shot the snow 20 or 30 feet — wherever it darn well pleased. At the kitchen window. Toward the neighbor’s house. In areas I had already cleared.

If I tried to manually control both the direction and the degree of arc on the spout, plus engaging the main auger and wheel drive, I lost control of the whole machine. It would waddle and weave up and down the drive like a drunk after bar closing, the spout writhing and swirling, snow spewing every which way.

If neighbors happened to look out at me flailing at the controls, snow spiraling out of the orange monster, they must have thought, “Look at old man Cook, honey. He’s lost it.”

More by News Tribune columnists
Snow statue figure at night, lit from within
Lifestyle
Doug Lewandowski column: Ogre occupies backyard
The white blanket didn’t cover the spruce and cedars here like the snow ghosts or monsters that inhabit the mountains out west, but it did manage to give us a bunch of gnomes.
January 10, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Doug Lewandowski
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Too many bowls can spoil the soup
Let’s face it, college football “bowl” games have gotten out of control.
January 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
010320..F.DNT.BLINK.C02.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Duluth shines as Sunrise City
I know the sun rises everywhere. And I’ll believe you if you tell me that it’s pretty in other places.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Christmas gift boxes
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When you're exempt from 'splurge-gifting' ban
I am the mother and I do as I please. And it pleases me to fill stockings for my grown children, grown grandchildren, spouses and friends.
December 27, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: It's all about Christmas Eve for me
As Charles Dickens put it: “… It is good to be children sometimes, never better than at Christmas, when its mighty Founder was a child himself.”
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
122620.O.DNT.bestoutdoorphotosC7
Lifestyle
Doug Lewandowski column: Cheap entertainment starts between ears
The breezes give up a story whenever we allow some time to be out in them or watch them play outside our kitchen windows.
December 17, 2022 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Doug Lewandowski
color swatches
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Color me opinionated
Color can grab you by the throat and yell in your ear. Color can lull you into a deep snooze. Color can set off almost any emotion and it’s different from person to person.
December 14, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
plate of french-fry-like sticks with white sauce and sprinkled with herbs
Lifestyle
Vegan cooking: Introduce new stars in holiday side dishes
Okra, Brussels sprouts, pearl onions and more add pizzazz to traditional fare.
December 13, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Susan Alexander

Living in the north, there are so many ways winter can have its way with us. Losing traction on hidden ice patches. Shattering tail lights while backing into rock-hard snowbanks. Getting tongues stuck to metal objects. You can see why someone might want to winter in Arizona.

Yet, there are moments of sublime joy. A few evenings ago at dusk, I was shuffling along a snow trail in my mukluks. Daylight was fading fast, and I was kicking myself for having started too late. Then I happened to look up, toward the east, between the white trunks of bare birches — and saw the full moon rising. The weather had been cloudy for so long I’d forgotten what moon phase we were in.

Now it was suspended over the eastern horizon, so crisp and white it appeared to be illuminated from within.

White moon.

White trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

White snow.

And silence all around.

Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249 .

Related Topics: SAM COOK
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249.
What To Read Next
photos of two black and white cats
Community
Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
January 05, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Discovery in the French backcountry
You never know what sort of wonder you might happen upon in a foreign land.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
PET_Suri.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Suri and Mr. Whiskers
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
December 29, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PETS_Lori.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: China Girl, Scooby and Chunkers
Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.
December 22, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports