Sam Cook column: Some thoughts on signing off

This is goodbye.

No, Phyllis and I aren’t leaving Duluth. We will be here for the foreseeable future, hiking and paddling and gathering with friends for as long as we can.

But this will be my last weekly column for the Duluth News Tribune.

The idea of writing such a column on virtually any topic wasn’t my idea. I was happily doing outdoors stories at the Duluth News Tribune when an editor asked me if I would start writing a column of general interest. Hmmm. I hadn’t ever considered that.

But I gave it a shot.

It is both a great privilege and somewhat daunting to have the responsibility of writing a weekly column. You find yourself constantly evaluating the events that occur in your life – parenting, marriage, discoveries, regrets, loss, dogs getting skunked – and thinking, Hey, maybe that’s a column. Some are. If one is wise, some are not.

But it has worked out mostly OK, I guess. Readers – like you – have been both responsive and gracious. You wrote or called or reached out in person to tell me when one of my columns hit home for you. You were gentle when you disagreed. Any writer values that feedback: Hey, someone’s reading this stuff!

A few years later, another editor suggested that I give up my outdoor writing gig and just write a couple of personal columns a week. I declined. I loved the outdoor beat, enjoyed the people I wrote about, appreciated the places those stories took me.

And, honestly, I wasn’t sure I could come up with two decent personal reflections a week. So, I kept writing about the outdoors and doing the weekly column, too. I don’t regret that decision.

We all have our skill sets. Some of us teach. Some of us build. Some of us sell. I write. I experience moments in life and think, How would I describe that? I have feelings, and I think, I’ll bet other people have similar feelings. So, I would take a little risk and toss my thoughts out there for your consideration.

I hope my columns helped us all feel a bit more connected.

In parting, I say “thanks.” Thanks for reading. Thanks to everyone who has inspired me to write a column. Thanks for your feedback.

And thanks to the Duluth News Tribune for publishing my work. It’s been a wonderful ride.

