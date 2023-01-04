Sam Cook column: Discovery in the French backcountry

NEAR NOUZONVILLE, FRANCE – The roadside turnout was a modest thing. Room for three or four cars, max. A small wooden sign indicated a trail to an overlook.

The pull-out was tucked along the outside bend of a hairpin curve in the rugged terrain near the Belgium border. Son-in-law Jeff was at the wheel.

“Shall we stop?” he asked.

Sure, we said. He eased the car off the road, and the five of us hopped out. Well – four of us hopped out. The fifth was young Rennie, about 16 months into this world. Phyllis and I were visiting our daughter Emily, Jeff and Rennie during a two-week getaway to their home in Reims, France. This little side trip near the Ardennes region in Belgium was a three-day getaway from the city.

Jeff slung Rennie in a front-pack, and off the five of us went up a winding trail among gnarly oaks and rock outcroppings. We had the woods all to ourselves on this December day. We hadn’t hiked for three minutes when the trail delivered us an overlook we couldn’t have imagined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small viewing area – bordered by a sturdy wooden fence – was apparently on the lip of a cliff that must have been 300 feet high. Below us, a river followed the edge of a broad valley. A cluster of homes, each painted white with a charcoal-gray roof, lay along an inside bend of the river. Several of the homes had barns and expansive corrals.

But beyond this quaint rural enclave was where the magic began. A broad green valley rose gently to the distant horizon, where the sun was trying to break through some low gray clouds. Below the clouds, a slit of sunlight glowed where the valley met the sky.

We hardly spoke, so compelling was the scene. Then the sun broke through where we were, and we took some quick family photos while the light was rich. And still, we had the little spot to ourselves.

Honestly, I don’t think any of us wanted to leave. But eventually, we followed the path along the ridgetop to another, even higher promontory. The woods behind the cliff edge were full of hardwoods we couldn’t identify. Oak-like, they were gnarly and tough. A few of last fall’s leaves rattled on the bare branches out of sheer tenacity. Some of the trees were covered entirely in dense, green moss as if part of some ancient gnomeland.

All of this because we made a good snap decision when Jeff had asked, “Shall we stop?”

The answer is almost always “yes.”