6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Sam Cook column: Discovery along the trail

Sometimes, life’s gifts come to us in surprising ways.

Sam Cook
Sam Cook
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
February 01, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The early morning on this January day was sunny and almost warm — or what Minnesotans consider warm in midwinter. Probably mid-20s. Phyllis and I were taking a mukluk ramble along a snow-packed trail overlooking Lake Superior in Duluth.

We were ready for a break, and I told Phyllis I knew just the spot. Maybe you’ve been there, too.

Someone had built a sturdy wooden sitting bench along the trail not so long ago. No sign. No dedication. Just a bench built for two, facing the big lake and the midday sun.

But when we arrived there, I noticed something different. Someone had left something on the bench in a zip-top bag. Perhaps they had forgotten it, I thought.

I picked up the bag and could see a small wooden item inside. Carefully, we opened the bag and pulled out the object.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was cylindrical, a bit smaller than a coffee cup, with dark rings wood-burned around the outside. The cup was well-crafted, perhaps on a lathe.

More by News Tribune columnists
a collection of coffee cups on wooden table as seen from above
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Memories in a mug
As I get older, isn’t it only natural that my coffee mug collection continues to expand? Isn’t a cupboard bursting with mugs a sign of a life well-lived?
January 31, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski
Ursa Minor Brewing employee Shane Pehrson draws a beer from one of the brewery’s 28 taps. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: What's trending in beer, brewing for 2023
At the start of each New Year, I do some thinking about what’s coming next in the beer world. I do this to stay ahead on trends, mull over new ideas I like, and plan what I want to focus on.
January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
Boxes, baskets and containers of various shapes and sizes
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: How to finally put everything in its place
First of all, it's impossible to organize your entire life all at once. It's too enormous an undertaking for anybody. You’ll just give up.
January 24, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Practical ways to fend off robocalls
Do I sound like a jerk? I hope not, but robocalls do get a little tiring, and I think they target people in my age group, which can only be described as “old as the hills.”
January 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
Vegan column_Vince’s Low-Carb Meaty Vegetable Lasagna_plated
Lifestyle
Vegan cooking: Experiment with lasagna layers
Squash, lentils, mushrooms, even apples star in filling main dishes.
January 17, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Susan Alexander
Child rides bike on rolling concrete surface
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Riding life's learning curves
So much for learning life’s lessons from others. What about stuff you learn from your own experiences, trial and error, good or bad?
January 11, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
Snow statue figure at night, lit from within
Lifestyle
Doug Lewandowski column: Ogre occupies backyard
The white blanket didn’t cover the spruce and cedars here like the snow ghosts or monsters that inhabit the mountains out west, but it did manage to give us a bunch of gnomes.
January 10, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Doug Lewandowski
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Too many bowls can spoil the soup
Let’s face it, college football “bowl” games have gotten out of control.
January 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan

We pulled gently on its wooden lid, and, sure enough, off it came. The cup was empty. Also in the zip-top bag was a note, neatly handwritten on a small piece of paper: “Take me home. Fill with your tiny treasures. Happy New Year!”

Well. That was something.

We took turns holding the wooden cup in our hands, inspecting it. We talked about leaving it for someone else to discover. But the maker’s offer seemed sincere.

“I think we should take it home,” Phyllis said.

I have learned to trust her judgment. And so, we placed the cup and its note in my daypack.

At home, the first item we put into it was an acorn. It was a unanimous decision. The acorn had been collected by our 1-year-old grandchild last summer when his parents — our daughter and son-in-law — were living with us. The toddler would putt around the yard picking up acorns, carrying as many as possible in those pudgy little hands.

That child and his parents are now living in France. We kept a few of the acorns they left behind. Now one of them has found safekeeping in our new wooden cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have been thinking of other items to place in the cup with it. A sprig of cedar from the canoe country? A stone from Alaska’s Noatak River where friends and I paddled last summer? A lock of blonde hair from a yellow dog we know?

We will see.

I put experiences like these in the context of the Big Circle — the passing along of meaningful gifts on the road of life. We can’t always repay those who have bestowed a kindness upon us. But we can offer a favor to someone else when the opportunity arises.

And, like ripples from a stone tossed in the water, the circle widens.

MORE BY SAM COOK
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: A conversation with winter
Some years, winter just pushes all your buttons.
January 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Dreaming of open-water walleyes
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
Community
Sam Cook column: White on white on white
January 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Community
Sam Cook column: Discovery in the French backcountry
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM

Related Topics: SAM COOK
Sam Cook
By Sam Cook
Sam Cook is a freelance writer for the News Tribune. Reach him at cooksam48@gmail.com or find his Facebook page at facebook.com/sam.cook.5249.
What To Read Next
PET_Alex.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Alex and Huckleberry
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
January 26, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PET_Chuck.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Chuck and Gemini
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
January 19, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PET_Claus.jpg
Community
Pet of the week: Claus
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
January 12, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
photos of two black and white cats
Community
Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
January 05, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports