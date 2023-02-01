Sam Cook column: Discovery along the trail

The early morning on this January day was sunny and almost warm — or what Minnesotans consider warm in midwinter. Probably mid-20s. Phyllis and I were taking a mukluk ramble along a snow-packed trail overlooking Lake Superior in Duluth.

We were ready for a break, and I told Phyllis I knew just the spot. Maybe you’ve been there, too.

Someone had built a sturdy wooden sitting bench along the trail not so long ago. No sign. No dedication. Just a bench built for two, facing the big lake and the midday sun.

But when we arrived there, I noticed something different. Someone had left something on the bench in a zip-top bag. Perhaps they had forgotten it, I thought.

I picked up the bag and could see a small wooden item inside. Carefully, we opened the bag and pulled out the object.

It was cylindrical, a bit smaller than a coffee cup, with dark rings wood-burned around the outside. The cup was well-crafted, perhaps on a lathe.

We pulled gently on its wooden lid, and, sure enough, off it came. The cup was empty. Also in the zip-top bag was a note, neatly handwritten on a small piece of paper: “Take me home. Fill with your tiny treasures. Happy New Year!”

Well. That was something.

We took turns holding the wooden cup in our hands, inspecting it. We talked about leaving it for someone else to discover. But the maker’s offer seemed sincere.

“I think we should take it home,” Phyllis said.

I have learned to trust her judgment. And so, we placed the cup and its note in my daypack.

At home, the first item we put into it was an acorn. It was a unanimous decision. The acorn had been collected by our 1-year-old grandchild last summer when his parents — our daughter and son-in-law — were living with us. The toddler would putt around the yard picking up acorns, carrying as many as possible in those pudgy little hands.

That child and his parents are now living in France. We kept a few of the acorns they left behind. Now one of them has found safekeeping in our new wooden cup.

We have been thinking of other items to place in the cup with it. A sprig of cedar from the canoe country? A stone from Alaska’s Noatak River where friends and I paddled last summer? A lock of blonde hair from a yellow dog we know?

We will see.

I put experiences like these in the context of the Big Circle — the passing along of meaningful gifts on the road of life. We can’t always repay those who have bestowed a kindness upon us. But we can offer a favor to someone else when the opportunity arises.

And, like ripples from a stone tossed in the water, the circle widens.