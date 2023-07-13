Pets of the Week: Whiskey Meyers and Kieran

Hi! My name is Whiskey Meyers and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a super happy-go-lucky boy who loves meeting new people. I enjoy any and all attention I can get, so get ready for the big hugs. They say I walk pretty good on a leash and I do know some basic commands. I am super treat-motivated so teaching me new things won't be hard.

If you are interested in adopting Whiskey Meyers, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

Kieran. Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Kieran is a 3-year-old male cat available for adoption. Kieran is a very sweet and vocal kitty who loves attention. He is updated with vaccinations, has been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped, and he is negative for feline immunodeficiency virus, feline leukemia virus and heartworm. His adoption fee is $60 plus tax.

If you would like to adopt Kieran, contact the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or hsdcpets.com .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



ADVERTISEMENT