Pets of the Week: Vera and Babette
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
My name is Vera and I'm an 8-month-old pup looking for a loving home. I'm a sweet and outgoing gal who loves to run and play. I'm still pretty young, so I'll need a home that will help me continue to learn my basic commands and manners. (Not to brag, but I do already know sit and shake a paw!) When playtime is over, I'm all about the cuddles. I also get along with other dogs, so I wouldn't be opposed to home with a dog friend.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
Meet Babette. She sadly was left behind in an apartment when her family moved. What a heartbreaking thing for a cat to be abandoned! Babette is a super-friendly, loving cat. She gets along well with other cats in foster care and loves to have fun. Babette is a young, short-haired, gray tabby. She is spayed, has her shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, and is microchipped.
If you are interested in adopting Babette, please email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com. Our pets can be found at warmfuzzies.petfinder.com. Note: We are now accepting donations for our annual spring garage sale fundraiser on Saturdays in May. Please contact us for more information.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
