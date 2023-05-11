Pets of the Week: Vera and Babette

My name is Vera and I'm an 8-month-old pup looking for a loving home. I'm a sweet and outgoing gal who loves to run and play. I'm still pretty young, so I'll need a home that will help me continue to learn my basic commands and manners. (Not to brag, but I do already know sit and shake a paw!) When playtime is over, I'm all about the cuddles. I also get along with other dogs, so I wouldn't be opposed to home with a dog friend.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Babette. Contributed / Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc.

Meet Babette. She sadly was left behind in an apartment when her family moved. What a heartbreaking thing for a cat to be abandoned! Babette is a super-friendly, loving cat. She gets along well with other cats in foster care and loves to have fun. Babette is a young, short-haired, gray tabby. She is spayed, has her shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, and is microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Babette, please email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com. Our pets can be found at warmfuzzies.petfinder.com. Note: We are now accepting donations for our annual spring garage sale fundraiser on Saturdays in May. Please contact us for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



ADVERTISEMENT