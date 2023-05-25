Pets of the Week: Sylvia and Oriole

Sylvia is a 4-year-old pup who is an outgoing and playful gal that loves all kinds of treats and toys. She can be a little nervous at first, but if you're patient with her, she'll show you how sweet and loving she can be.

If you are interested in adopting Sylvia, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Oriole. Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn

If you like tuxedo cats, I'm Oriole and I'm the one for you. While I’m petite, I have a big personality and like everyone. I like to spend my days playing, exploring and cuddling with anyone who will have me. I’d love to find a home with my brother, Downy. As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together.

Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, Wisconsin, at helpingpawswi.org to learn more.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



ADVERTISEMENT