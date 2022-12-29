Pets of the week: Suri and Mr. Whiskers

Suri is a 1-year-old cat available for adoption. Suri is a sweet and playful boy who loves attention. This handsome boy will gladly follow you all around and loves to curl up in your lap. Suri needs to be on a prescription diet food to help with skin allergies for the rest of his life. He is updated with vaccinations; has been neutered and dewormed; given flea/tick preventative; microchipped; and he is negative for feline immunodeficiency virus, feline leukemia virus and heartworm. His adoption fee is $60 plus tax. Contact the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior at 715-398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com for more information.

Mr. Whiskers. Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth

Mr. Whiskers, a 9-year-old feline, is kind of a shy dude who would prefer a quieter home and time to open up. Gentle pets and patience will lead to lots of love. If you are interested in adopting Mr. Whiskers, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

