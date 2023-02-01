99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pets of the week: Spritzy and Ezekiel, aka Queso

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Spritzy.jpg
Spritzy.
Contributed / Helping Paws Pet Rescue Inc.
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 10:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Spritzy is a brown tabby with the cute cheeks looking for a home after being at the rescue since this summer. And before that she was at a rescue in South Dakota. She gets along with other cats, people and dogs. She enjoys playing, cuddling and exploring. She gets a little nervous around new people, so a family with another cat will be the one for her.

Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn at 715-373-2222 or go to helpingpawswi.org to learn more.

PET_Queso.jpeg
Ezekiel, aka Queso
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth, Inc.

Ezekiel (also known as Queso) is a 14-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He's a little shy and nervous around new people, but once he trusts you he's the sweetest lil guy. Booty scratches are the way to his heart, and he love stinky treats and taking long luxurious naps on soft things.

If you are interested in adopting Ezekiel, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call 218-722-5341 and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward the adoption fee. The adoption team is available via phone Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Adoption process is first come, first served.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: PETS OF THE WEEKPETS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Discovery along the trail
Sometimes, life’s gifts come to us in surprising ways.
February 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
PET_Alex.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Alex and Huckleberry
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
January 26, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: A conversation with winter
Some years, winter just pushes all your buttons.
January 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
PET_Chuck.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Chuck and Gemini
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
January 19, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports