Pets of the week: Spritzy and Ezekiel, aka Queso

Spritzy is a brown tabby with the cute cheeks looking for a home after being at the rescue since this summer. And before that she was at a rescue in South Dakota. She gets along with other cats, people and dogs. She enjoys playing, cuddling and exploring. She gets a little nervous around new people, so a family with another cat will be the one for her.

Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn at 715-373-2222 or go to helpingpawswi.org to learn more.

Ezekiel, aka Queso Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth, Inc.

Ezekiel (also known as Queso) is a 14-year-old pup looking for a loving home. He's a little shy and nervous around new people, but once he trusts you he's the sweetest lil guy. Booty scratches are the way to his heart, and he love stinky treats and taking long luxurious naps on soft things.

If you are interested in adopting Ezekiel, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call 218-722-5341 and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward the adoption fee. The adoption team is available via phone Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Adoption process is first come, first served.

