Pets of the week: Rowdie, Velcro and Venus

Rowdie is a 2-year-old pit mix who gets along with cats and dogs, knows commands and loves attention. He is looking for his forever home.

To adopt Rowdie, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com.

Velcro. Contributed / Warm Fuzzies Inc.

Meet Velcro. Velcro was found in one of our cold storms, outside and half-starving. A nice man took him in, gave him food and helped keep him safe. Velcro is a young, very pretty, brown tabby. He was named "Velcro" because of how he likes to stick around his caretaker. He follows him around and likes to get snuggles in his lap.

Velcro is around 1 year old. He is looking for a home that likes lots of attention, as Velcro loves to give it. He also gets along with the resident female cat. Velcro is a pretty brown tabby; short-haired; neutered; updated on shots; tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus; and is microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Velcro, please call Warm Fuzzies at 218-576-8534 or email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com. You can find a list of our pets at warmfuzzies.petfinder.com. Note: Kitten season is coming fast! We could use donations of canned food and kitten milk.

Venus. Contributed / Animal Allies

My name is Venus and I'm a 6-month-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a sweet gal with lots of play energy. I love all kinds of toys and treats, and treats are they best way to train me to be the best girl. Since I have lots of puppy energy, I do require lots of attention and dedication to training and getting all my happy energy out.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth. Otherwise, you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m. and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward their adoption fee to put you first in line to adopt until they are ready to go.

