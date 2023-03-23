99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pets of the week: Reuben, Orca and Thalia

Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.

PET_Reuben.jpg
Reuben.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 12:48 PM

Hi! My name is Reuben and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a big goofy sweetheart that loves to run and play. I'm a very independent guy and I love a good stinky treat. I'm also quite the gentleman and will open doors for you if they push. I want to be the baby of the house, so I need to go to a home with no other pets or children.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth. Otherwise, you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m. and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward their adoption fee to put you first in line to adopt until they are ready to go.

PET_Orca.png
Orca.
Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County
PET_Thalia.png
Thalia.
Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Orca and Thalia are a sweet loving duo available for adoption. Orca is a Shih Tzu/yorkie and Thalia is an Australian shepherd. Both are 9 years old. They are a bonded pair and are perfect playmates. They are both very well-behaved and love to play. They are house-broken, good with kids and other dogs.

If you are interested in learning more about them, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County at 715-398-6784. They are both updated with vaccinations, have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped and vet-checked. They each have an adoption fee of $100 plus tax.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Some advice for planning the layout of your yard and garden
March 21, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
PET_Rowdie.jpg
Community
Pets of the week: Rowdie, Velcro and Venus
March 16, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Everything you need to know about the emerald ash borer
March 13, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1f8633-20230320-a-man-stands-in-a-studio-and-talks-2000.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Legacy grant lifts Duluth Black nonprofit, launches creative space Studio X
March 23, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Elite Eight Game 1 Day 2-186.jpg
College
NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to national title game after defeating Catawba
March 22, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
3132887+020317.N.DNT_.HERMANTOWNFIRE.C01.jpg
Local
After years of relying on volunteers, Hermantown explores hiring paid firefighters
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau