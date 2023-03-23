Pets of the week: Reuben, Orca and Thalia

Hi! My name is Reuben and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a big goofy sweetheart that loves to run and play. I'm a very independent guy and I love a good stinky treat. I'm also quite the gentleman and will open doors for you if they push. I want to be the baby of the house, so I need to go to a home with no other pets or children.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth. Otherwise, you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m. and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward their adoption fee to put you first in line to adopt until they are ready to go.

Orca. Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Thalia. Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Orca and Thalia are a sweet loving duo available for adoption. Orca is a Shih Tzu/yorkie and Thalia is an Australian shepherd. Both are 9 years old. They are a bonded pair and are perfect playmates. They are both very well-behaved and love to play. They are house-broken, good with kids and other dogs.

If you are interested in learning more about them, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County at 715-398-6784. They are both updated with vaccinations, have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped and vet-checked. They each have an adoption fee of $100 plus tax.

