Community

Pets of the week: Reuben, Jack and Bruiser

Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.

PETS_Reuben.jpg
Reuben.
Contributed / Animal Allies
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 09:46 AM

Hi! My name is Reuben and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a big, goofy sweetheart that loves to run and play. I'm a very independent guy and I love a good stinky treat. I want to be the baby of the house, so I need to go to a home with no other pets or children.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth. Otherwise, you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 as early as 10:30 a.m. and place a nonrefundable $25 hold toward their adoption fee to put you first in line to adopt until they are ready to go.

PETS_Jack.jpg
Jack.
Contributed / Human Society of Douglas County
PETS_Bruiser.jpg
Bruiser.
Contributed / Humane Society of Douglas County

Jack and Bruiser are a pair of male huskies looking for a home together. Bruiser is 2 years old and Jack is almost 3. These two boys have always been together; they are bonded and are perfect playmates. They are both very well-behaved and love to play. They are house-broken and good with kids and other dogs.

They are both updated with vaccinations, have been neutered, dewormed, given flea/tick preventative, microchipped and vet-checked. They each have an adoption fee of $250 plus tax. If you are interested in learning more about them, please contact the Humane Society of Douglas County at 715-398-6784.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
