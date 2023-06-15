Pets of the Week: Reuben, Bruiser and Jack

Hi! My name is Reuben and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I'm a big goofy beefcake that loves to run and play. I'm a very independent guy and I love a good stinky treat. I'm also quite the gentleman and will open doors for you if they push. I want to be the baby of the house, so I need to go to a home with no other pets or children. If you're looking for your one and only true love, I'm your man.

If you are interested in adopting Reuben, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Bruiser. Contributed / Silkmoth Photography

Jack. Contributed / Douglas County Humane Society

Bruiser and Jack are a pair of male Huskies that are available for adoption and looking for a home together. Bruiser is 2 years old and Jack is almost 3 years old. These two boys have always been together, they are bonded and are perfect playmates. They are both very well-behaved and love to play. They are house broken, good with kids and other dogs.

If you are interested in learning more about Bruiser and Jack, please contact the Douglas County Humane Society shelter at 715-398-6784.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



