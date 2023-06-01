99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pets of the Week: Oscar and Bear

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Oscar.jpg
Oscar.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

My name is Oscar and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I can be a little shy at first, but once I warm up, I'm such a sweet boy. I have a lot of energy so I would love long walks and extra play time to get my energy out. I am still young and working on my manners so I will also need some patience with that.

If you are interested in adopting Oscar, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

PET_Bear.jpg
Bear.
Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm

Meet Bear. Bear is a domestic short-haired black male cat who is 1 year old. He is a true lover and his motor goes crazy when you pet him. A lap cat indeed. Bear is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.  

To adopt Bear, contact Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
