Pets of the week: Monarch and Cody

Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.

white cat with green eyes and brown markings and tail
Reuben.
Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue
Hi everyone, I'm Monarch! When I first meet you, I may flit and float a little bit, just like the monarch butterfly. But once I figure out you are a good host, I’ll stick around and shower you with purrs and affection. I’d love to join a home with another cat friend such as my brother, Gilligan.

We've been waiting at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue since late last summer and we are ready to migrate. Come see me in Washburn or visit helpingpawswi.org .

dark-gray dog with white markings and pointy ears
Cody.
Contributed / Animal Allies

Hi! My name is Cody and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a low-to-the-ground little guy who is full of energy. I love any and all toys, but balls are my favorite. When I'm on the leash, if I don't have a ball in my mouth I will start to walk myself. I am young and still learning, so I will need some help with my manners.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

