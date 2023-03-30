Pets of the week: Monarch and Cody
Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.
Hi everyone, I'm Monarch! When I first meet you, I may flit and float a little bit, just like the monarch butterfly. But once I figure out you are a good host, I’ll stick around and shower you with purrs and affection. I’d love to join a home with another cat friend such as my brother, Gilligan.
We've been waiting at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue since late last summer and we are ready to migrate. Come see me in Washburn or visit helpingpawswi.org .
Hi! My name is Cody and I'm a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I am a low-to-the-ground little guy who is full of energy. I love any and all toys, but balls are my favorite. When I'm on the leash, if I don't have a ball in my mouth I will start to walk myself. I am young and still learning, so I will need some help with my manners.
If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
