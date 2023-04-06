Pets of the week: Midnight and Buelah

My name is Midnight. I'm a sweet and mellow man with the coolest haircut at the shelter. I enjoy long, luxurious naps and a nice, calm environment. I'm very friendly and love to be loved. Any kind of attention or affection is the way to my heart, and I'll be quick to work my way into yours.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Buelah. Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm

Meet Buelah. She is a 2-year-old gray and white domestic, medium-hair cat. Her hobbies include chasing toys, looking out windows, exploring and being pet. Buelah is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Please call Precious Paws at 218-254-3300 to schedule an appointment to meet Buelah.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

