Community

Pets of the Week: London and Pippin

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_LONDON.jpg
London.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Hi! My name is London and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a sweet and outgoing lady that loves to play with toys and romp around yards. I can be a little tentative of strangers at first and might bark to show you how "tough" I am. (I'm a sweetheart!) I can be dog selective, so I would need to meet any dogs that I would be living in a home with. I would also need to meet any children and all residents of your home before I am adopted. I love all types of toys and I am really treat-motivated.

If you are interested in adopting London, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

pet_pippin.jpg
Pippin.
Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn

Hi everyone, it's Pippin here! And I love just about everyone and everything. I'm a very social cat who likes to play with my cat friends and even cuddle up with and groom them. And when I'm not doing that, I like to snuggle with my human friends. Sadly, I've been at the rescue for over a year patiently waiting for my family. I think it might be because I need to take medication twice a day to keep my colon moving. But I promise the medication is inexpensive and I gobble it up in my food. I really hope someone out there has a big heart and will adopt me.

If you are interested in adopting Pippin, contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
