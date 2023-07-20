Pets of the Week: London and Pippin
Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.
Hi! My name is London and I'm a 2-year-old pup looking for a loving home. I am a sweet and outgoing lady that loves to play with toys and romp around yards. I can be a little tentative of strangers at first and might bark to show you how "tough" I am. (I'm a sweetheart!) I can be dog selective, so I would need to meet any dogs that I would be living in a home with. I would also need to meet any children and all residents of your home before I am adopted. I love all types of toys and I am really treat-motivated.
If you are interested in adopting London, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .
Hi everyone, it's Pippin here! And I love just about everyone and everything. I'm a very social cat who likes to play with my cat friends and even cuddle up with and groom them. And when I'm not doing that, I like to snuggle with my human friends. Sadly, I've been at the rescue for over a year patiently waiting for my family. I think it might be because I need to take medication twice a day to keep my colon moving. But I promise the medication is inexpensive and I gobble it up in my food. I really hope someone out there has a big heart and will adopt me.
If you are interested in adopting Pippin, contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
ADVERTISEMENT