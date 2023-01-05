Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka

Kenny and Lenny are a bonded pair who are both 1 years old, and both are domestic shorthair black and white male cats. They love to hang out together, play with toys. Kenny is the outspoken one and Lenny is a little shy, but warms up fast!

If you would like to meet them, call Precious Paws at 218-254-3300 for an appointment.

Wonka. Contributed / Animal Allies

Hi! My name is Wonka and I'm a 2-year-old kitty looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a handsome and outgoing lad that loves cuddles and playtime.

If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



