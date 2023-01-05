99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka

Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.

photos of two black and white cats
Kenny and Lenny.
Contributed / Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm
By Staff reports
January 05, 2023 12:05 PM
Kenny and Lenny are a bonded pair who are both 1 years old, and both are domestic shorthair black and white male cats. They love to hang out together, play with toys. Kenny is the outspoken one and Lenny is a little shy, but warms up fast!

If you would like to meet them, call Precious Paws at 218-254-3300 for an appointment.

white cat with black spots on its face
Wonka.
Contributed / Animal Allies

Hi! My name is Wonka and I'm a 2-year-old kitty looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a handsome and outgoing lad that loves cuddles and playtime.

If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
