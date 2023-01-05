Pets of the week: Kenny, Lenny and Wonka
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Kenny and Lenny are a bonded pair who are both 1 years old, and both are domestic shorthair black and white male cats. They love to hang out together, play with toys. Kenny is the outspoken one and Lenny is a little shy, but warms up fast!
If you would like to meet them, call Precious Paws at 218-254-3300 for an appointment.
Hi! My name is Wonka and I'm a 2-year-old kitty looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a handsome and outgoing lad that loves cuddles and playtime.
If you are interested in adopting me, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .
You never know what sort of wonder you might happen upon in a foreign land.
Learn more about this pet looking for a permanent home.