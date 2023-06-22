Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pets of the Week: Jetson and Comet

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Jetson.jpg
Jetson.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 1:18 PM

My name is Jetson and I'm an 8-year-old male looking for a loving home. I am an older guy looking for a calm home to live out the rest of my life. I am not a fan of energetic dogs, but I would perhaps enjoy the company of a calmer, older dog in the home. My front paws are also declawed.

If you are interested in adopting Jetson, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

PET_Coment.jpg
Comet.
Contributed / Helping Paws Pet Rescue

My name is Comet. I’m a friendly, mellow kitten whose personality glows brightly and stretches on for miles, just like a comet. One of my favorite things to do is cuddle in your lap or on your shoulder, but I like to play with my siblings, too.

Visit Helping PAWS Pet Rescue or go to helpingpawswi.org to find out more about Comet and Comet's siblings and other furry friends.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

By Staff reports
