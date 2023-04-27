Pets of the Week: Garma and Blue

My name is Garma and I'm a 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a timid lady with lots of love to give. I enjoy treats and patient, loving humans.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

Blue. Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue

I’m Blue and I'm still waiting for my forever home after arriving to Wisconsin from Puerto Rico. I was in pretty rough shape when I came almost a year ago as I had a bad case of ceruminous cystomatosis in my ears. I'm now all fixed up and just need ear ointment. I'm a very friendly and snuggly boy and like to spend time with people just hanging out. I like dogs just fine, but I need a home with no other cats.

If you want to learn more about me, contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



ADVERTISEMENT