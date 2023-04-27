99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pets of the Week: Garma and Blue

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Garma.jpg
Garma.
Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

My name is Garma and I'm a 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a timid lady with lots of love to give. I enjoy treats and patient, loving humans.

If you are interested in adopting me, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341 .

PET_BlueCat.jpg
Blue.
Contributed / Helping PAWS Pet Rescue

I’m Blue and I'm still waiting for my forever home after arriving to Wisconsin from Puerto Rico. I was in pretty rough shape when I came almost a year ago as I had a bad case of ceruminous cystomatosis in my ears. I'm now all fixed up and just need ear ointment. I'm a very friendly and snuggly boy and like to spend time with people just hanging out. I like dogs just fine, but I need a home with no other cats.

If you want to learn more about me, contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Plan ahead to make the most out of your trip to the garden center
April 24, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Lorraine Jensen.jpg
Community
Lorraine Jensen to present 'Runes and Runic Inscriptions'
April 21, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
PET_Jason.jpg
Community
Pet of the Week: Jason
April 20, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Four souvenir "Return of the Jedi" glasses sit in front of a few books related to that "Star Wars" movie.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Most heartfelt 'Star Wars' movie turns 40
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances gun control measures
April 27, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen