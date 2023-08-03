Pets of the Week: Dale and Precious

My name is Dale and I'm a 4-year-old old pup looking for a loving home to call my own. I'm a sweet and goofy guy that loves to run and play. I'm very outgoing and love to make new friends, both humans and animals. Rope toys are my all time favorite; I'll parade them around to show them off.

If you are interested in adopting Dale, please visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or you can call the Adoption Team at 218-722-5341.

Precious. Contributed / Warm Fuzzies

Precious is a very sweet, quiet girl. Sadly, her owner was ill and had to relocate. She has responded well and adjusted in her foster home. A quiet home is best for her since she is an older cat. She likes to hang out with you when watching TV and she likes to play on her cat tree and sit in the window.

She was thin on arrival and after her exam at the vet, we found she needs to be on thyroid medicine daily, which is easy to give. She is spayed, updated on shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, and is microchipped.

If you would like more information about Precious or can give her a good, loving home, please email us at warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or call 218-576-8534.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

