Pets of the week: China Girl, Scooby and Chunkers
Learn more about these pets looking for a permanent home.
These two Siamese mix kitties are looking for a loving home for the holidays. China Girl is on the left and Scooby is on the right. Scooby has extra-bright blue eyes. These two were saved from living outside. We have all their vetting updated (spaying/neutering, shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, dental exams). They have some dental issues the new adopter will have to deal with as they get older; they have been diagnosed with feline oral resorptive lesions.
We prefer they go together, as they are very bonded. Scooby is easy-going, affectionate, confident and plays with other pets. China Girl is a bit fearful of other pets so if she goes separately, she would need a quiet home without other pets. No small children for China Girl. They both are young cats.
If you are interested in adopting, email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or leave message at 218-576-8534.
Chunkers is an 11-year-old kitty. He is a big shy guy, so he is looking for someone with patience to let him warm up to you. Once Chunkers is settled, a cozy blanket and gentle pets are his favorite. If you are interested in adopting Chunkers, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .
To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Animal Allies, 4006 Airport Road, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, 715-682-9744, chaadopt.org .
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, 218-638-2153, contentedcritters.org .
- Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn, 715-373-2222 or go to www.helpingpawswi.org.
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, 715-398-6784, hsdcpets.com .
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, 218-741-7425, mesabihumanesociety.org .
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, 218-729-1485, adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66719-northern-lights-animal-rescuers-inc-twig-minnesota .
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, 218-591-7200, email oreosadoptions@yahoo.com .
- Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 218-254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com .
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, 218-262-1900.
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, 218-245-3732, starnorth.weebly.com/about-us.html .
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. at Warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com , 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com .