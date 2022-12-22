Pets of the week: China Girl, Scooby and Chunkers

These two Siamese mix kitties are looking for a loving home for the holidays. China Girl is on the left and Scooby is on the right. Scooby has extra-bright blue eyes. These two were saved from living outside. We have all their vetting updated (spaying/neutering, shots, tested negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus, dental exams). They have some dental issues the new adopter will have to deal with as they get older; they have been diagnosed with feline oral resorptive lesions.

We prefer they go together, as they are very bonded. Scooby is easy-going, affectionate, confident and plays with other pets. China Girl is a bit fearful of other pets so if she goes separately, she would need a quiet home without other pets. No small children for China Girl. They both are young cats.

If you are interested in adopting, email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com or leave message at 218-576-8534.

Chunkers. Contributed / Animal Allies of Duluth

Chunkers is an 11-year-old kitty. He is a big shy guy, so he is looking for someone with patience to let him warm up to you. Once Chunkers is settled, a cozy blanket and gentle pets are his favorite. If you are interested in adopting Chunkers, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 .

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:



